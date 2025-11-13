Watch: Antifa Thought They Could Cover Cameras and Beat a Christian, But They Didn't Count on the News Chopper's Video

Who would have ever guessed it was a guy named “Jihad?”

It’s always the last person you expect — or at least suspect, in this case. Twenty-five-year-old Jihad Dphrepaulezz is the man that police say was behind an assault and robbery caught on camera in a clip that went viral taken from antifa-linked protests outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of California Berkeley earlier this week, according to the New York Post.

And he might have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for aerial footage of the clash taken from a local news station’s helicopter.

In case you missed it, here was the Monday fracas — where both Mr. Dphrepaulezz and a counter-protester wearing a shirt that said “Freedom” with a cross on the back ended up with a bloodied face.

TPUSA described the man as a “Trump supporter” in a post of the video clip, but noted that it was “[u]nclear who started the fight.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

BREAKING: Two arrested as a fight between an ANTIFA member and a Trump supporter breaks out at UC Berkeley. Unclear who started the fight, but the Trump supporter who was left bloodied stated that it was the ANTIFA member who tried to rob him first. Both men have been… pic.twitter.com/Dl2TVWfn3L — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

The full clip was just as stomach-churning when it came to behavior from the antifa thugs. As you can tell from the video, too, it was clear that the leftists were trying to cover the cameras from capturing precisely what happened — which might have meant the instigator of the sanguinary physical repartee remained unclear.

FULL CLIP: Footage from before and after a melee broke out between Antifa militants and a Trump supporter outside the “This Is The Turning Point” campus tour stop at UC Berkeley.@Savsays | @TPUSA https://t.co/MGIlYUvOLE pic.twitter.com/MK4dC888ov — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 11, 2025

It probably would have remained that way, in fact, had it not been for some of the aerial footage taken from KTVU-TV’s chopper:







“Officers determined that one of the men—Jihad Dphrepaulezz … had stolen the other man’s chain from around his neck. The other man was attempting to get his chain back from Dphrepaulezz,” a representative with the Berkeley Police Department said.

As such, Dphrepaulezz was charged with assault and robbery.

Meanwhile, the bloodied Trump supporter — who was unidentified — was later released.

The move has the Department of Justice ready to investigate who was behind the attacks, as well; according to KTVU, Harmeet Dhillon — U.S. assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division — said that she believed there were “several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in” California.

Dhillon’s law firm, it’s worth noting, was able to reach a settlement with the University of California when the Berkeley College Republicans had prohibitive restrictions placed upon their ability to host a 2017 event with conservative speakers Ann Coulter and David Horowitz.

“At the time, Cal maintained that the restrictions were set in place due to real security concerns following violent protests that forced the cancellation of Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech earlier that year. Cal insisted the rules did not prevent the groups from holding their events,” KTVU reported.

“The case was settled in 2018, with an agreement that UC Berkeley would stop charging security fees to students for speaking groups.”

Talking to Fox News, Dhillon said it “absolutely” could be a conspiracy to violate civil rights.

“We also have hate crime statues that apply; I believe that some of the epithets that were hurled at members of the crowd made reference to their race,” Dhillon said — apparently referencing a section of the video featuring Jihad Dphrepaulezz in which a man called the victim a “white boy” and a “b****.”

This administration, @TheJusticeDept, and @CivilRights will be doing a deep dive into all the potential criminal and civil aspects of this horrific situation, including our concerns about UC Berkeley’s history of not protecting conservative speakers on its campus. pic.twitter.com/S3roroyZQ6 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 12, 2025

“The obvious version here is, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s antifa attacking people,’ but I also have concerns about UC Berkeley’s history of not protecting conservative speakers on campus,” Dhillon said.

“And I also have concerns, as a top civil rights lawyer in the United States, about whether the Berkeley Police are doing their job under the law to protect citizens equally,” she continued. “That’s an equal protection concern, Laura. It’s the type of thing we do bring in the Civil Rights Division.”

As for the university, at least assistant vice chancellor Dan Mogulof said after the melee that the school “will, as always, fully cooperate with any federal investigation.” We certainly hope the Berkeley Police and all relevant officials will follow suit — and follow through with their promises, as well.

However, the point should be clear: It shouldn’t have taken footage from a chopper to figure out that an antifa thug named Jihad seems like the instigator, or clips on the internet for the cops to figure out that these hooligans were out of control.

