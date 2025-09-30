Watch: Antifa Thug Turns His Back at Worst Time, Is Oblivious to Sniper's Laser Scope Firing Up Behind Him

For many years, particularly during the madness of 2020, antifa thugs have engaged in lawlessness with impunity.

Early in his second administration, however, President Donald Trump appears serious about crushing antifa for good.

In a video posted Monday to the social media platform X, podcaster Nick Shirley endured the threats of a masked antifa thug in Portland, Oregon, before pointing out that the menacing thug had apparently attracted the attention of a sniper in a nearby building.

At the beginning of the video, the masked thug chased Shirley away from the antifa protest. The thug repeatedly told the podcaster to walk and not come back.

On Saturday, at the request of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to dispatch troops to Portland to confront antifa thugs who have clashed with agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside the city’s ICE facility.

Those same thugs had threatened a female conservative journalist Sunday — until a brave patriot appeared.

Earlier this month, in response to the assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, Trump designated antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

In other words, when antifa thugs threaten violence, experience requires that one take them seriously.

“If you come back I’m gonna f***ing smoke you, dude,” the masked thug in the video told Shirley.

The thug then demanded that the podcaster stop sticking his camera in people’s faces.

At that point, things got interesting, for apparently, the good guys in the Department of Homeland Security made their presence known.

“You have DHS watching you right there, lasered on you” Shirley said as he pointed to a nearby building.

Moments earlier, a green laser had appeared atop the building, followed by three white flashes. In the video’s context, one could only interpret those flashes as warnings.

Indeed, the thug’s accomplices interpreted it that way.

“You have a sniper lasered on you right now,” Shirley continued.

The thug played tough and indifferent until two other individuals approached in an effort to warn him.

“Be careful,” one of the two said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

🚨 ANTIFA member in Portland tried to chase me out of their rally threating to “smoke me” and DHS Snipers on the roof hit him with a nice lil FAFO as snipers put lasers on his chest What do these people have to fear if they are “peacefully protesting”? pic.twitter.com/QMGyMj3dpp — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 29, 2025

In short, that sniper’s laser spoke for 77 million Trump voters and every other sane American.

Of course, we do not want violence. But leftists have introduced lethal violence and then celebrated it like demons.

Now, we will settle for nothing less than antifa’s eradication.

