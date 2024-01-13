Watch: AOC Gives Most Blood-Boiling Answer to Migrants Being Housed at New York School

What should a lawmaker trusted with the responsibility of being the voice and advocate for the citizens of the nation say when she finds out that some of the children in her city were kept out of their own school so that lawbreakers could sleep in it?

How about: “Not my district, not my problem.”

That, in essence, is how New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded when asked about New York City students being kicked out of their own school building to make room for migrants.

On Wednesday, James Madison High School in Brooklyn was forced to hold classes remotely after the school campus was used to temporarily house nearly 2,000 migrants evacuated from another site due to an incoming storm, according to Fox News.

The decision caused outrage among many parents, at least one of whom believed that it was a “litmus test” by New York City officials to see if they could get away with using the facility to house migrants during the summer months, the New York Post reported.

But when asked her opinion, AOC did not seem overly concerned.

When asked by Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn if she was “OK with a school being used as a shelter” for migrants, the Democratic representative responded, “Again, it’s not in my district,” according to a clip posted by The Daily Wire.

“What’s most important is that we identify a facility that’s appropriate for these folks,” she continued.

“I don’t anticipate it being a long-term solution — it shouldn’t be a long-term solution,” she added.

REPORTER: “Are you okay with a school being used as a shelter” for illegals? AOC: “It’s not in my district.” pic.twitter.com/ME8YgebGmd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 12, 2024



Responses on X were not kind to the blood-boiling comment of New York’s founding member of the far-left “squad.”

One user reminded AOC of her theatrics at the border in 2018 during the Trump administration, when she famously wept over “kids in cages.“

“Neither is the border in TX but you went down there when DT was POTUS and wailed and cried,” the user wrote.

Neither is the border in TX but you went down there when DT was POTUS and wailed and cried. — Tamara Smith (@s46311967) January 12, 2024

Another X user wrote, “Israel isn’t her country but she surely has an opinion about that.”

Israel isn’t her country but she surely has an opinion about that. — Roger Pollard (@RogerChrista) January 12, 2024



Like other progressive Democrats, AOC is on the side of a “ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war, aiming to halt the Jewish state’s effort to destroy the terrorist group after its massacre of Israelis on Oct. 7.

And there’s nothing new about her anti-Israel position. For those who don’t remember, back in 2021, AOC cried again, on the House floor, this time because the U.S. approved a $1 billion deal to fund the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system in Israel.

New York City has already spent $1.45 billion on migrants in the 2023 fiscal year, and is projecting an additional $11 billion in costs over the next two years, according to Fox News.

Now, even the children are not exempt from the effects of the migrant crisis.

But AOC has no tears for the people or children of her own city because it doesn’t suit her agenda.

As long as it’s not in her district, one of the most outspoken members of Congress suddenly doesn’t have much to say.

