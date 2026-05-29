Watch: AOC Learns a Tough Lesson While Wearing a Hijab to Pander to Mamdani's Muslims

If you want an object lesson in what happens when woke, establishment women try to pander to ethnic groups, you could do a whole lot worse than New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech at an Eid al-Adha festival.

AOC joined New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday at the Islamic event, even choosing to wear a hijab.

Those of you who followed it on establishment media saw a clip where Ocasio-Cortez talked about “solidarity” and how the Muslim community should “bring light into the darkness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc)

She even got some play from answering a question about whether this was required, or if it’s cultural appropriation:

Hey there! It’s the first. This is at a mosque, where we were invited by the congregation to speak before prayer. In this context, head coverings are the respectful move. One of the fun parts of being a rep for NYC is learning different customs for so many communities. Cheers! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2026

“One of the fun parts of being a rep for NYC is learning different customs for so many communities. Cheers!” she said in her response.

Yes, well, another custom she learned — but which her editors managed to hide — is the fact that the Muslim community tends to place a lesser value on what women say. So much, in fact, that the Daily Mail noted that most of the crowd at the event seemed to be talking over the 2028 Democratic presidential frontrunner:

While AOC was preaching “solidarity” in her hijab, the male-only crowd ignored her and spoke over her: pic.twitter.com/kyiOo9XZ2p — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 29, 2026

Indeed, despite being an intimate event, you can hear the audience talking over her fairly easily. Even those behind her at the event seem pretty disinterested.

“Funny how every viral clip of AOC’s Eid speech was filmed tight on her face with cleaned-up audio,” one social media user said.

Funny how every viral clip of AOC’s Eid speech was filmed tight on her face with cleaned-up audio. Then this wide-shot video surfaced and the crowd was talking over her so loudly you could barely hear her at all. It felt more like a staged social media publicity clip than an… — Melissa Morris (@Morrima07) May 29, 2026

Yes, funny that.

And a former Iranian journalist, Masih Alinejad, said that this was “not a custom.”

“That’s not a fun learning experience. That’s a woman’s life. Women live under Sharia laws are not your cultural tourism. We are dying for the freedom you performed as hospitality.”

Wow, shocking, this is @AOC respond: You find hijab “fun.” #MahsaAmini called it a death sentence. That’s not a custom. That’s not a fun learning experience. That’s a woman’s life. Women live under Sharia laws are not your cultural tourism. We are dying for the freedom you… https://t.co/bhGNSdbOFk pic.twitter.com/c2TsajV7SO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 28, 2026

She certainly got the treatment of a second-class citizen — and while people will provide plenty of different explanations, I think we can probably guess at one of them.

It makes one wonder: After all this experience, why is the elitist left so Islamophilic?

Why do they pander to a religion that hates women and puts their beliefs into practice not only among their own, but in lands where that wouldn’t ordinarily fly. It’s as if they never learn.

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