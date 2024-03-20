Watch: AOC Loses It When Impeachment Witness Says He Saw Biden Commit a Crime
Now that’s some congressional decorum.
During testimony at a House hearing Wednesday by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was not thrilled when the witness began to tick off crimes he claims he witnessed Joe Biden commit.
The former business partner claims that in a May 2017 in a meeting between him, Hunter Biden and the then-former Vice President Joe Biden, they discussed the possibility of forming a business with a Chinese conglomerate as reported by National Review.
AOC wanted to make things crystal clear as she asked Bobulinski if he “personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime.”
COMPLETE AOC MELTDOWN
AOC: “Did you witness the President commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?”
BOBULINSKI: “Yes.”
AOC: “What crime have you witnessed?”
BOBULINSKI: “How much time do I have?”
AOC: “Name the crime.”
BOBULINSKI: “Corruption statutes, RICO…” pic.twitter.com/GK8R7ThSWs
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 20, 2024
The witness attempted to explain how Biden committed a crime before being interrupted by the New York congresswoman, ultimately answering that “Yes,” he did witness a crime being committed by the man who’s now the president.
“And what crime have you witnessed,” Ocasio-Cortez questioned back.
“How much time do I have to go through it,” he replied, implying a notable list of crimes.
Bobulinski then said he witnessed “corruption statutes, RICO and conspiracy —” before being interrupted by AOC.
The former Biden business associate then complained that he was attempting to answer the questions but was getting interrupted.
He then began to discuss RICO specifically, claiming it was something she was “not familiar with,” prompting Ocasio-Cortez to give a bold, clearly indignant response.
“Excuse me, sir, RICO is not a crime. It is a category,” she said.
In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, oversight committee Republicans clarified that RICO — the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — is enshrined in law for federal prosecutors and covers a truly impressive list of criminal activity.
If Ocasio-Cortez’s point was a matter of terminology — that Bobulinski should have spelled out that Biden was engaged in “racketeering,” or, separately, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, that’s probably wasn’t the kind of defense the White House is hoping for.
Heated exchange between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Tony Bobulinski.
.@RepAOC: “Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today.”
Tony Bobulinski: “Yes.”
Rep. @AOC: “What crime have you witnessed?”
Bobulinski: “How much time do I have?” pic.twitter.com/vqZUBUN6kR
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2024
After she argued over the law, she ranted about how House Republicans are “lost in the desert” in attempting to hold an impeachment inquiry into Biden at all.
Of course, she’s simply deflecting and covering for Biden as alongside Bobulinski, other evidence has surfaced to connect the sitting president to criminal activity. According to a House Republican news release from September, for instance, Biden cultivated relationships with foreign business targets that helped the family bring in $24 million.
Facts don’t matter, though, when it comes to AOC and her Democratic fellow travelers — and her wildly inappropriate behavior on Wednesday proved it.
What is the point of questioning a witness if whenever he attempts to answer, you argue or claim he’s wrong?
Of course, she doesn’t know nearly as much as she pretends to, but she seems to think that if she interrupts everyone, nobody will be able to call her out for it.
It’s quite sad that she doesn’t even address the other criminal behavior Bobulinski described, simply arguing one point and moving on.
It’s no wonder critics are mocking the ridiculous display she made before everybody as the childish meltdown it was.
And, of course… AOC’s favorite network has her back after she completely and totally embarrassed herself by arguing that RICO is not a crime. https://t.co/L5juKorCKC
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2024
Americans deserve better from their members of Congress — even when the member is AOC.
