Watch: AOC Wins 'Most Clueless' Roe Response - Screams 'We Were BORN in This Moment for a Reason'

 By David Zimmermann  June 25, 2022 at 11:07am
As Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday, pro-abortion activists came out in full force to make their voices heard.

Among the crowds gathered outside the Supreme Court was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congresswoman from New York.

Unabashedly showing her support for the pro-abortion cause and inciting the crowd, Ocasio-Cortez spoke these words into a bullhorn earlier Friday: “We were born in this moment for a reason. We are here for a reason. We were born in this place and in this time for a reason.”

How clueless could she be?



Had she been aborted, she would obviously not have been standing outside the Supreme Court.

Ocasio-Cortez inadvertently argued against abortion by admitting that birth is a necessary process for her to have protested the court decision.

All people who support abortion engage with this paradox at some level. Just as former President Ronald Reagan said, “Everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”

“We were born because we are restorers,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

One wonders how many potential restorers might have been born had they not been aborted.

Supporting the murder of unborn children will not “restore” anything in America. All Ocasio-Cortez wants to restore is the previous Supreme Court ruling.

The Democratic representative called for protests, chanting, “Into the streets.” She shouted with the rest of the crowd that the Supreme Court’s Roe reversal was “illegitimate” and that “abortions are safe and legal.”

It’s hard to see how this differs much from anything shouted by pro-Trump protesters in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 incursion at the national Capitol.

It was because of her birth that Ocasio-Cortez can hold her own beliefs and voice any opinion she wants to today.

She should tone down the hypocrisy just enough to afford that right to others.

