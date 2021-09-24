Share
Watch AOC's Face as House Approves Funding for Iron Dome System

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 24, 2021 at 8:57am
Alas, Congress just wasn’t anti-Semitic enough for Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday.

Not by a long shot, in fact.

According to Defense News, only nine representatives voted against a $1 billion spending bill that would restock Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system after the Jewish state used it to fend off rocket attacks by Hamas in May.

In addition, two representatives voted “present” — including AOC, who apparently changed her vote at the last minute.

And then she started crying.

While the Democrats had originally wanted to include the $1 billion in a continuing resolution that would raise the debt ceiling, that would have to pass on a party-line vote; Republicans have been vehemently opposed to raising the debt limit after a flurry of spending bills from the Democrats.

However, the far left of the party — including AOC, natch — scuttled that plan when it demanded the Iron Dome funding be taken out.

As Defense News pointed out, the Iron Dome is a proven defense and deterrent against indiscriminate rocket attacks. The progressives objected to funding it on the grounds that more emphasis should be placed on making Palestinians safe.

When the spending was taken out of the continuing resolution and voted on separately, the far-left contingent continued to press for its defeat.

The debate led to one of the most openly anti-Semitic statements on the floor of the House since the World War II days, when folks like Mississippi Democratic Rep. John Rankin could go off on “international Jews” for being “warmongers.”

Sadly, this wasn’t as surprising as the fact the anti-Semitic statement didn’t come from Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the usual fount of this bilge. Instead, fellow “squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, a lower-key anti-Semite, managed to take some of the headlines by calling Israel a “violent apartheid” state:

This only got some of the headlines, however, because Ocasio-Cortez appeared to cry after she changed her vote from “no” to “present.”

Video appeared to show her in tears after the vote:

It was unclear what AOC was crying about, and until she does an Instagram Live stream about how much pain she went through when she changed her vote from “no” to “present” at the last minute, we’ll have no idea.

(Incidentally, there’s no material difference between a “no” vote and a “present” vote in this situation. A “present” vote doesn’t count toward or against the passage of a measure, but it does count toward a quorum. Neither was in question, so a “present” was as good as a “no” here.)

Perhaps the scales had finally fallen from Ocasio-Cortez’s eyes and she realized being in a “squad” with Omar and Tlaib — both known for frequent anti-Semitic vociferations — wasn’t a hot idea for her long-term career prospects.

Perhaps she was overcome with the pain of finding out the rest of Congress doesn’t loathe Israel as much as she does and wasn’t willing to let its citizens fall prey to terrorist attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah.

Or perhaps, as Tablet associate editor Noam Blum was alluding to, AOC is fond of crying for the camera when things don’t go her way. Plenty of Twitterites noted the similarities between Thursday’s vote and her lachrymose display outside a detention center for illegal immigrants in 2018:

Remember, you shouldn’t call it a “parking lot” — fact-checkers don’t like that. Instead, it was through a chain-link fence alongside a road leading to the detention center. Totally a different thing.

So, why did the congresswoman do it? And why was she crying? One Twitterer speculated AOC “most likely changed her vote because there is a good chance her new district (due to redistricting) will include Riverdale which has a large pro-Israel/Jewish population.”

The New York Post’s Karol Markowicz noted voters wouldn’t see this much differently from a “no” vote.

My favorite theory goes to the Washington Examiner’s Seth Mandel, however:

Those “Tax the Rich” dresses, it’s a pain to get the stench of hypocrisy out of them.

Whatever the case, Ocasio-Cortez forced the Democrats to separate the Iron Dome funding from the wider continuing resolution package and then got soundly defeated in a debate where one of her closest allies grabbed headlines with her odiously anti-Semitic rhetoric.

There was quite a bit to cry over — although knowing AOC, I doubt she was crying over the right things.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
