Watch: Arizona State 'Frat Boys' Clear the Quad, Trash Anti-Israel Encampment

A video that went viral online over the weekend showed what were alleged to be members of an Arizona State University fraternity dismantling an encampment that had been erected by anti-Israel protesters.

The video showed police officers standing by as several young men were recorded after dark at the school’s quad discarding tents, tarps and other items.

A woman who apparently documented the scene on her phone complained about the situation and also insulted police.

The video was shared early Saturday morning on the AZResist account on X, with the caption, “Happening now. [Arizona State] and the police are using frat boys to destroy the camp at Old Main. This is insane.”

“Look at these — we’ve got the white frat boys throwing away protesters’ belongings, and we’ve got the pigs in brown doing nothing about it,” the woman complained in the video.

“We are being forced off campus,” she continued. “Pigs in brown.”

Happening now. @ASU and the police are using frat boys to destroy the camp at Old Main. This is insane. #Occupy4Gaza pic.twitter.com/dAWgm21hxA — AZResist🌵 (@az_resist) April 27, 2024

The fraternity of the men seen in the video was not identified.

The demonstrators whose possessions were thrown into the garbage were widely mocked online:

America is so back, baby https://t.co/ByjwLnWrPh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 27, 2024

Finally the Greeks come to help the Jews. https://t.co/PyvzVPhDTj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 27, 2024

This is beautiful https://t.co/d8G1i83zjQ — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 28, 2024

The rage this will elicit from the pro hamasies is epic https://t.co/aD1QqBF9uu — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 27, 2024

Hahahahahaha — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 27, 2024

KTVK-TV in Phoenix reported that 69 pro-Palestinian agitators who had amassed on the school’s campus in Tempe on Friday were arrested early Saturday when their encampment was cleared by police.

Like many college campuses across the country, Arizona State has seen protests of Israel’s ongoing war against the Islamic terrorist group Hamas.

The university said in a statement to KTVK that encampments during protests are not permitted on school grounds and that more than 70 people had been taken into custody since the anti-Israel protests popped up late last week.

“ASU Police arrested 72 people for trespassing after they set up an unauthorized encampment Friday, in violation of university policy,” the school said. “Encampments are prohibited on Arizona State University property. Lawful demonstrations can take place except overnight between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.”

Arizona State said most of those who were arrested were not students. Only 15 of those taken in by police were enrolled in classes.

Dozens of extremists were arrested at Arizona State @ASU on April 27 at the illegal encampment for Gaza. Administrators say most were not students nor faculty. Ian Sherwood

Hady Aziz

Josef Britton

Fahim Saadat pic.twitter.com/SBeAIaC4jN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 28, 2024

Photos of some of the extremists arrested at the Arizona State University Gaza encampment on April 27. Most are not students nor faculty. https://t.co/9y56d4NaT4 Dylan Montanez

Taylor Curry

Tyler Hitte

Emma Quinlan pic.twitter.com/R8oEDoJ0ad — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 28, 2024

The school also said it that while respects the rights of people to express their freedom of speech, it will enforce its policies.

“While the university will continue to be an environment that embraces freedom of speech, ASU’s first priority is to create a safe and secure environment that supports teaching and learning,” the university said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.