Parler Share
News

Watch: Arizona Voters Allegedly Turned Away from Polling Place as Tabulation Machine Debacle Continues

 By Abby Liebing  November 8, 2022 at 2:55pm
Parler Share

Midterm election day is here and in Maricopa County, Arizona, there have been issues with some of the machines.

The Wall Street Journal reported that there are 223 voting stations in Maricopa County (the county that holds Phoenix), but that about a fifth of the locations are having problems with the voting tabulation machines.

Maricopa County officials told KSAZ-TV that technicians have been sent out to try to fix the machines.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates (not the billionaire), who is the chairman of the county board of supervisors, announced that everyone is still able to vote, the Journal reported.

“Everyone is still getting to vote; no one is being disenfranchised. This is a technical issue and we have a redundancy for it,” Gates said.

Trending:
Dems' Worst Nightmare Sends Opponent Running with Tail Between Legs, Race Called Right as Polls Closed

Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer also fully explained the situation in a video posted to Twitter.

Gates also tweeted that there are different options for voters who go to a location that has faulty machines.

Should states do away with tabulation machines?

“If you’re at a polling place experiencing an issue with a tabulator, you have three options & your vote will be counted in each. 1) stay where you are and wait for tabulator to come online 2) drop your ballot in the secure slot (door 3) on tabulator 3) go to a nearby vote center,” Gates tweeted.

However, some videos have surfaced on Twitter in which people are claiming that they were sent away from locations with malfunctioning machines.

“Ok Central Christian voting station in Mesa on Lindsey and Brown the machines are broken, we got turned away! Unacceptable!!” one user tweeted.

Related:
Judge Orders Two Voting Machines to Be Cracked Open After Poll Worker Makes Big Mistake

“Scottsdale Arizona: 11735 N SCOTTSDALE RD… Machines are down all over the place.. Many COULDN’T even get their votes counted.. This is happening all just Maricopa county not just at this location.. Why is this happening @stephen_richer @katiehobbs??” another user tweeted.

Voting ends in Maricopa county at 7 p.m., the Maricopa County Elections Department reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Boebert Overcomes Major Deficit, Now Leads by Narrow Margin
Battleground State County Begins Audit After Botched Ballot Counting Continues
Mayor Running for Re-Election Dies During Early Hours of Election Day
Republican Flips Iowa's Attorney General Seat Red, Ends Dem's 40-Year Reign
Video: DeSantis Crowd Erupts Into Chant That Trump Will Hate During Victory Speech
See more...

Conversation