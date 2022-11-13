Parler Share
News

Watch: Armed Man Follows Woman Home - Things Get Ugly When She Realizes What He's After

 By Jack Davis  November 13, 2022 at 1:11pm
Parler Share

A video released by Chicago police shows the violent prelude to a carjacking.

Police have not yet identified the man who appears in the video and have asked the community for help in apprehending him.

The video shows a woman being attacked inside the lobby of a building.

Trending:
Joe Biden Embarrasses America in Egypt as He Struggles to Read Teleprompter, Winces as He Messes Up

The man enters after the woman, comes up behind her and appears to shove the woman before she puts up a brief bit of resistance. They struggle, with the woman eventually being knocked to the floor.

WARNING: The following video contains violent images some viewers may find disturbing.



The incident took place on Sept. 24, police said

Are you seeing more carjackings in your own city?

Police said the man, who was armed, took the woman’s car keys, according to WFLD.

Chicago has seen a 40 percent year-to-date increase in crime complaints through Nov. 6 compared to the same period last year, according to Fox News.

According to WMAO, Chicago had 942 vehicular hijackings in 2022 through late July, which averaged to more than four per day.

Through late July, only 57 arrests in those cases had taken place.

Related:
3 Killed in University of Virginia Shooting, Campus Locked Down as Police Hunt for Former Football Player

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart last month unveiled a new program to address carjackings and car thefts, according to Axios.

The program allows owners of cars from the 2014 model year onward to register their vehicles with the Sheriff’s Office. Participants in the program get stickers that can mount on their car, which informs potential thieves that the vehicle could be tracked.

The program comes as Chicago has more than 15,000 car thefts recorded in 2022, with about 3,000 alone in October, according to CBS.

“When we had people in custody for carjacking, we’ve done interviews with them. Things that don’t in any way compromise their criminal case. We just ask them,” Dart said, according to CBS.

“When cars are being tracked does that discourage you, and it was quite unanimous what the opinion was that [they]’ll just go to another car.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




3 Killed in University of Virginia Shooting, Campus Locked Down as Police Hunt for Former Football Player
Entire County Losing Its Daytime Police Patrols as Catastrophe Sets in - 65k Left to Fend for Themselves
'This is Blatant': Sign Language Interpreter Alleges He Was Fired Because He's White
Semi Truck Decimates Schoolbus, Sending Student Flying - Disturbing Suspicion Arises About How It Happened
Kari Lake Closing the Gap, Majority of Uncounted Ballots Are from 'Ruby Red' Districts
See more...

Conversation