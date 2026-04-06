Watch: Artemis II Astronaut Talks About the Bible and 'the Beauty of Creation' in Powerful Easter Message

It was a message delivered from space, and the appeal was universal.

During a Holy Saturday interview aboard the moonbound Artemis II spacecraft, pilot Victor Glover stressed the similarity between the ship’s crew and the human population on Earth.

He also highlighted the “beauty of creation” for all.

Astronaut Victor Glover delivers beautiful Easter message from space, praises God’s creation. “When I read the Bible and I look at all of the amazing things that were done for us…” “You’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe,… pic.twitter.com/OnABmW6Sz4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 4, 2026

“As we are so far from Earth and looking, you know, at the beauty of creation, I think, for me, one of the really important, personal perspectives that I have up here is I can really see the Earth as one thing,” Glover said.

“You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called ‘Earth’ that was created to give us a place to live in the universe and the cosmos,” Glover said.

“Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you,” he added.

“And I’m trying to tell you — just trust me — you are special. In all of this emptiness — this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe — you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together,” he said.

“I think, as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we’ve gotta get through this together.”

The crewmembers then clasped their hands together in appreciation.

While Glover deliberately made the message appealing to believers and nonbelievers alike, there is no getting around the Christian context of his words.

He’s not only a veteran astronaut, but a Christian and member of a Church of Christ congregation near NASA’s Space Center in Houston, according to The Christian Chronicle.

In a 2020 interview with The Christian Chronicle, he described sending communion cups to the International Space Station in preparation for a six-month tour of duty 250 miles above Earth. (That act, in itself, harkened back to astronaut Buzz Aldrin’s special celebration of communion on the moon during the Apollo 11 lunar landing of 1969.)

The eldest of Glover’s four daughters is named Genesis, the publication noted.

And on the eve of the holiest day of the Christian calendar, he had the opportunity to speak to listeners around the world.

And that message got through:

Much-needed perspective from Astronaut Victor Glover ahead of Easter. https://t.co/DM9AwJxlfN — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 5, 2026

I’m pleasantly shocked to see something like this. It is a truly inspirational message from an astronaut in space. This is epic. — CT (@CTtheViking) April 5, 2026

What a beautiful message from Victor Glover from space this Easter.

I look forward to hearing more of what this man has to say. https://t.co/MdULBfnV3b — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) April 5, 2026

He is right calling the earth a oasis.The oasis is,God said it was GOOD. — Henry Bouwman (@7777HBouwman) April 5, 2026



The similarities between Glover’s words and the astronauts of Apollo 8 reading the book of Genesis to a global audience in December 1968 were striking. Like that iconic moment, Glover put a stellar spotlight on creation — which presupposes the existence of a Creator.

He emphasized the Earth as an “oasis,” a “beautiful place” for mankind’s benefit, and the “amazing things that have been done for us.”

For the countless billions of believing Christians in the world, of course, the most “amazing thing” in the history of humanity is God incarnate coming to Earth, and His sacrifice on the cross that made possible the redemption of humanity.

The image of Glover speaking while crammed so tightly with his fellow crew members is likely to linger in the memory of anyone who’s watched it.

But his message is one that should never be forgotten.

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