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Artemis II pilot Victor Glover, awed by the sights outside the window of the Artemis II spacecraft, shared some thoughts from Scripture in a broadcast to Earth shared by NASA
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Artemis II pilot Victor Glover, awed by the sights outside the window of the Artemis II spacecraft, shared some thoughts from Scripture in a broadcast to Earth shared by NASA. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; NASA / Getty Images )

Watch: Artemis II's Victor Glover Shared Jesus' Teachings from Space with Entire World, Then NASA Gave Incredible Response

 By Michael Schwarz  April 8, 2026 at 1:40pm
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When those who inhabit a fallen, war-torn world most need a heavenly perspective, rest assured that God will provide one.

On Monday, in His infinite wisdom, He surprised us by acting through NASA.

During a live broadcast of the Artemis II lunar flyby, astronaut Victor Glover delivered a beautiful Christian message to the entire planet, followed by an endorsement and complementary remarks from NASA Public Affairs Officer Leah Cheshier.

“As we get close to the nearest point to the moon and farthest point from Earth, as we continue to unlock the mysteries of the cosmos,” Glover said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “I would like to remind you of one of the most important mysteries there on Earth. And that’s love.”

At that point, those of us who have grown jaded from awards-show acceptance speeches might have feared some imminent woke diatribe. Instead, Glover gave us something beautiful.

“Christ said, in response to what was the greatest command, that it was to love God with all that you are,” the astronaut added. “And He also, being a great teacher, said the second is equal to it, and that is to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Glover was paraphrasing Matthew 22:37-39: “And he said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

Imagine all the science enthusiasts who tuned in to the NASA broadcast and heard the New Testament!

“And so,” Glover continued, “as we prepare to go out of radio communication, we’re still [inaudible] love from Earth. And to all of you down there on Earth, and around Earth, we love you, from the moon.”

Then, Cheshier responded.

“Poignant words from NASA astronaut Victor Glover,” she said. “And a little bit of a love letter from the other side of the moon, all the way to Earth. Glover touching on the teachings of Jesus, including to love your neighbor as yourself.”

Several minutes later in the actual broadcast, though only a few seconds later in the clip posted to X, Cheshier commented on the view from the spacecraft’s camera.

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“And this really beautiful view of a crescent moon and a crescent Earth,” she said. “How great Thou art.”

Readers who wish to view the entire broadcast may do so in the X video below. The relevant segment featuring Glover and Cheshier’s comments appeared between 5:36:50 and 5:41:34.

According to NASA, the images captured by the Artemis II astronauts showed “regions no human has ever seen before — including a rare in-space solar eclipse.”

We can only imagine what Glover and the other astronauts felt as they absorbed those breathtaking views up close.

On the other hand, we need not imagine what went through Glover’s mind. As he encountered a part of Creation hitherto unseen by humans, his thoughts turned to Jesus.

Praise God for allowing us to experience that moment with him.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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