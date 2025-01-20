Share
Watch: Asylum-Seeking Migrant Stunned as Trump Border Policies Go Into Effect the Minute He's Sworn In

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2025 at 2:28pm
The sound of a door slamming shut was heard across America’s southern border Monday.

An Instagram post broke the bad news to illegal immigrants who used an app to schedule appointments where they could seek asylum.

“Effective January 20, 2025 at 12:00pm Eastern Time, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. All appointments have been cancelled,” the post said. Trump officially took office at noon.

In one video captured in Juarez, Mexico, one asylum seeker was openly crying moments after learning that “the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid.”

The Associated Press reported that the app had been used by about 1 million illegal immigrants who used asylum claims to be able to enter the United States.

Data from the Associated Press showed that on former President Joe Biden’s watch, between January 2023 and August 2024, more than 171,000 Venezuelans, 157,000 Cubans, 136,000 Mexicans and 135,000 Haitians have used the app to schedule interviews as they claim asylum.

By applying through CBP One, applicants get to enter the U.S. for two years and get work permits.

According to CBS, about 270,000 illegal immigrants were waiting to enter the U.S. through the app.

Trump, who has pledged to sign executive orders changing border policies, previewed the actions he would take during his inaugural address, according to The New York Times.

Trump said the government currently “provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and ​​mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world.”

Barron Trump Praised for Classy Gesture Right After His Father Was Sworn In

“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said.

Should immigration be Trump’s biggest focus?

“We will reinstate my ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.

“Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gang criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities,” Trump said.

“As commander in chief I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




