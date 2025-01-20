The sound of a door slamming shut was heard across America’s southern border Monday.

An Instagram post broke the bad news to illegal immigrants who used an app to schedule appointments where they could seek asylum.

“Effective January 20, 2025 at 12:00pm Eastern Time, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available. All appointments have been cancelled,” the post said. Trump officially took office at noon.

Migrants in Ciudad Juárez who were waiting for their 1 pm CBP1 parole appointments learned 20 minutes ago that the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid. pic.twitter.com/F3pNrZyEBR — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 20, 2025

In one video captured in Juarez, Mexico, one asylum seeker was openly crying moments after learning that “the app has shut down & those appointments are no longer valid.”

The Associated Press reported that the app had been used by about 1 million illegal immigrants who used asylum claims to be able to enter the United States.

Data from the Associated Press showed that on former President Joe Biden’s watch, between January 2023 and August 2024, more than 171,000 Venezuelans, 157,000 Cubans, 136,000 Mexicans and 135,000 Haitians have used the app to schedule interviews as they claim asylum.

By applying through CBP One, applicants get to enter the U.S. for two years and get work permits.

The port of entry in downtown El Paso was temporarily closed Monday morning moments before Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Trump announced he is declaring a national emergency at the border, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy and ending “catch and release.” (credit: KINT) pic.twitter.com/j3fFJWaeed — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) January 20, 2025

According to CBS, about 270,000 illegal immigrants were waiting to enter the U.S. through the app.

Trump, who has pledged to sign executive orders changing border policies, previewed the actions he would take during his inaugural address, according to The New York Times.

Trump said the government currently “provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and ​​mental institutions that have illegally entered our country from all over the world.”

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has officially declared a NATIONAL EMERGENCY at the Border He’ll be deploying active duty troops down to seal the border IMMEDIATELY, as well as launch mass deportations, via today’s executive orders 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DCnroZla3N — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said.

Should immigration be Trump’s biggest focus? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (2051 Votes) No: 4% (81 Votes)

“We will reinstate my ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.

BREAKING: The CBP One app, which the Biden administration used to flood the country with illegals has officially been shut down and all appointments have been canceled. pic.twitter.com/Cb11ZUm9It — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025

“Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. And by invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gang criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities,” Trump said.

“As commander in chief I have no higher responsibility than to defend our country from threats and invasions, and that is exactly what I am going to do.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.