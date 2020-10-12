Watch the Awkward Moment Biden Seems To Forget Romney's Name: 'The Senator Who Was a Mormon'

Gaffes are becoming all too commonplace for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During a Monday briefing with reporters, the former vice president appears to have forgotten the name of Sen. Mitt Romney.

This mistake seems to be especially noteworthy considering that Biden, alongside then-President Barack Obama, ran against the Utah Republican in the 2012 presidential election.

It’s a name he should remember.

A video of the interview showed Biden stumbling through his answer to a question about the Catholic faith of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation hearings began Monday.

“How should Amy Coney Barrett’s faith be considered by the Democrats during the hearing this week, sir?” a reporter asked.

“No, faith should not be considered,” Biden responded.

“You may remember, I got in trouble when we were running against the senator who was a Mormon, the governor, OK?” he continued. Romney was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.

“And I took him on, and nobody’s faith should be questioned,” Biden said.

New: Joe Biden says there should be NO questions about Amy Coney Barrett’s faith this week during hearings. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/3KeIqbJnZS — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 12, 2020

Twitter users immediately jumped on Biden’s latest gaffe, questioning his intentions and his fitness for the presidency.

Could Joe Biden seriously not remember Mitt Romney’s name? He ran against him in 2012 when Mitt ran against Obama. What’s going on in his brain? 🧐🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3gx2myRmNH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 12, 2020

“Could Joe Biden seriously not remember Mitt Romney’s name? He ran against him in 2012 when Mitt ran against Obama. What’s going on in his brain?” director and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted.

Racists and bigots always identify people by color or religion. Biden can’t remember Mitt Romney’s name, so to Joe he’s now just “the Mormon.” There goes that vote… pic.twitter.com/HyJjGuUB9Y — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 12, 2020

“Racists and bigots always identify people by color or religion. Biden can’t remember Mitt Romney’s name, so to Joe he’s now just ‘the Mormon.’ There goes that vote,” conservative actor James Woods said.

But Biden remembers Mitts religion? Come on man. — Sunnydais 🇺🇸 (@Sunnydais538) October 12, 2020

How is he allowed to run for President? HE IS NOT CAPABLE!!! — Karen (@KarenKphilno1) October 12, 2020

Bigot would remember his religion but, not his name. — Dobro (@Dobro167) October 12, 2020

As Biden’s campaign has gone on, conservatives have continually questioned whether the 77-year-old is fit to run for president.

The Democrat’s ever-growing list of embarrassing verbal gaffes continues to speak for itself.

Among those are asking a CBS News interviewer if he is a “junkie,” saying “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” completely forgetting a quote from the Declaration of Independence mid-sentence and telling black Americans that if they don’t vote for him in the November election, they “ain’t black.”

On one occasion, Biden even appeared to forget Obama’s name.

While the former vice president at times gives the impression he is mentally competent — such as during the debates — he often struggles during campaign stops, making embarrassing remarks and even appearing to forget where he is.

This is complete speculation, but it appears that the stress of travel might be more than he can handle.

If so, how could Biden be trusted to deal with the pressure of the most powerful position in the free world?

