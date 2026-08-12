Watch: Axelrod Can't Believe His Ears as He Learns Obama Got on 2008 Ballot With Election Fraud, Resulting in Criminal Convictions of Multiple Dems

Election meddling does not happen. At least, that’s what top Democratic Party officials believe, but it’s possible they just have a short memory or were not paying attention.

Former Chief Strategist and Senior Advisor to the Obama Administration David Axelrod either forgot, did not remember, or played dumb on CNN Tuesday evening when faced with the reality of such a case in Indiana.

Axelrod found himself hearing it from former White House spokesman and political commentator Pete Seat on “Anderson Cooper 360” and looked completely dumbfounded when Seat reminded him that Democrat officials in Indiana — Seat’s home state — were convicted of petition fraud relating to the 2008 primary.

“The gentleman you previously worked for, David Axelrod, Barack Obama got on the ballot because Democrats in that county submitted fraudulent ballot petition signatures.”

“People, including the Democrat county chair, went to jail over that.”

A Bush White House spokesman drops a bomb on CNN that nobody saw coming: Barack Obama got on the 2008 Indiana primary ballot with FRAUDULENT signatures. And he says it to Obama’s own strategist, David Axelrod, sitting three feet away. AXELROD: [Mocking] “In Arizona, [Trump]… pic.twitter.com/i52qqoy51k — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 12, 2026

Are you surprised that Obama’s rise to the presidency included criminal fraud? Yes No

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“Barack Obama should not have been on the primary ballot in the state of Indiana,” Seat determined.

After former Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger tried throwing cold water on this truth missile, Axelrod, clearly struck by the news, asked, “How did that get determined?”

“It was finally exposed two years later.”

“It went through the courts, and several people found themselves in jail.”

In a 2012 report, Fox News noted the convicted were then-chairman of the St. Joseph County Democratic Party, Butch Morgan, St. Joseph County Board of Voter Registration’s Democratic board member, Pam Brunette, a Board of Voter Registration worker, Beverly Shelton, and a volunteer and former board worker, Dustin Blythe.

Investigators concluded the group worked to forge 22 petitions to ensure Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former North Carolina Democratic Sen. John Edwards were on the ballot.

Indiana state law required 500 signatures from each of the nine congressional districts for a candidate to be on the ballot. St. Joseph County falls in the 2nd Congressional District, where Obama qualified with 534 and Clinton 704.

The group signed petitions to make sure Obama was on the ballot, given falling below 500 would see him not appear on it. They even signed for former Democratic Gov. Joe Kernan.

WBND reported Morgan received a year in prison and a year of community corrections. Blythe got one year community corrections and two years’ probation. Both Brunette and Shelton received two years’ probation, and all were ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

Notably, the judge and the prosecution agreed this was not “voter fraud” because votes were not cast, but it is a case of Democrats meddling in elections.

If they are willing to do this, you better believe they’re willing to compromise elections through not requiring photo IDs.

It is important to remind the public of cases like this.

It proves that elections can be compromised. Democrats are focused on winning, not playing by the rules.

The issue comes in detecting crimes earlier. The convictions happened years after the election. The results were in. Obama won the primary and the general.

We need to stop fraud when it happens. This is why passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is so critical. Stop them now, not later.

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