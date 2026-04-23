Watch: Baby Saying 'Mama' Begins to Cry as Gay Dad Tells Him 'There Is No Mama,' Leaving Internet Furious

A gay country music songwriter and his “husband” ignited volcanic outrage after posting a viral video of themselves taunting their five-month-old baby boy by callously declaring he has “no mama.”

The online backlash erupted shortly after Shane McAnally posted an Instagram video on April 14 showing his partner, Michael Baum, playing with their son Texson, who was born via surrogacy.

In the disturbing clip, Baum asks the baby, “Who do you want, dada or pop?”

The baby replies, “Mama, mama.”

McAnally and Baum then derisively laughed as they asked the question again.

The baby boy repeats, “Mama.”

“No way, José,” Baum cackles in response, as the baby starts crying.

Baum adds, “There is no mama.”

McAnally, who recorded the warped incident, is heard saying off-camera, “You have dada or pop — two choices.”

After being blasted by disgusted viewers, McNally made his Instagram profile private.

Two gay men in Nashville are sparking nationwide outrage after recording a video of themselves mocking the baby they had via surrogacy as it cries for its mother for content. Man: “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?” Baby: “Mama” Man: “No, there is no mama.” Baby: cries pic.twitter.com/ym3ujfdS0Q — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 16, 2026

The couple has since been barraged with angry comments on social media, with many commenters expressing revulsion at their cavalier parenting.

This is abusive. Sick even. — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) April 16, 2026

Gay men should not be able to have babies though surrogacy and gay couples should not be able to adopt. This is disgusting and terrible for the child. — Rocky🍊Top (@RockytopbigD) April 16, 2026

Shane McAnally reacted to the uproar dismissively, saying they thought the baby’s crying clip was funny.

“We found it hilarious,” the songwriter told the Daily Mail last week.

“He’s five-months-old, he obviously doesn’t understand English.”

McAnally added, “I was appalled by what some people have been saying. Some people have taken it out of context.”

Texson is the couple’s third child born through surrogacy. He joins 12-year-old twins Dylan and Dash.

Online sleuths have since uncovered other disturbing videos the gay couple posted recently.

“Further digging into the gay Nashville couple who mocked the baby boy they obtained via surrogacy for not having a mother reveals a disturbing video of them asking their older children, who were also born via surrogacy, which of their gay fathers ‘is hornier,'” Right Angle News Network wrote on X.

Further digging into the gay Nashville couple who mocked the baby boy they obtained via surrogacy for not having a mother reveals a disturbing video of them asking their older children, who were also born via surrogacy, which of their gay fathers “is hornier.” pic.twitter.com/ZlAB9BaAN2 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 21, 2026

“The gay Nashville couple who purchased a 6-week-old baby boy are continuing their mockery of the child in a new video, calling the baby ‘homophobic’ for making a face when one of the men tells the baby he has two dads and even agreeing with commenters that they should ‘throw it away,'” the outlet reported.

The gay Nashville couple who purchased a 6-week-old baby boy are continuing their mockery of the child in a new video, calling the baby “homophobic” for making a face when one of the men tells the baby he has two dads and even agreeing with commenters that they should “throw it… pic.twitter.com/GFDdYkpOQI — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 18, 2026

There are numerous recent examples of horrific child rapes supporting the contention that gay men should not be allowed to raise children.

Gay couple who showed off picture-perfect family get 100 years in prison for horrific rape of adopted sons Thoughts….. pic.twitter.com/KakehYQkNd — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) April 18, 2026

A 13 month old baby called Preston Davey was orally raped and suffocated to death by a homosexual couple. They also recorded videos of him being tortured. The story is hardly getting a peep on the MSM. Why? It doesn’t fit the agenda. pic.twitter.com/Sanhqor4ik — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) April 22, 2026

The “family” as a social institution is under attack now more than ever, due to the relentless left-wing subversion of the nuclear family, which has a dad and a mom.

For decades, Democrats and their media lapdogs have demonized heterosexual men — and undermined women — by fetishizing transgenderism and elevating “intersectionality,” which places straight (white) men at the bottom of the “empathy totem pole.”

The result has been a catastrophic erosion of the social norms that once formed the foundation of a stable society.

Now, we exist in a chaotic, nihilistic world where individuals and groups feel alienated and distrustful of one another. This is a terrible environment for raising healthy, happy, functional children.

This destructive trend must be curbed if the human race is to survive and thrive.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.