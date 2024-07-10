Watch: Barron Makes Rare Showing at Trump Rally, Sparks Reaction from Dad - 'First Time He's Ever Done This'
Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, was greeted with cheers and applause Tuesday when he made his debut on the campaign trail at a rally in Doral, Florida.
From the podium, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee beamed with pride as he introduced his 18-year-old son, who was seated in the front row.
“A very young man. He’s now going to college — got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice,” Trump said. “And he’s a very good guy. … This is the first time he’s ever done this.”
At one point, the teen stood up, pumped his fist and waved to the crowd amid chants of “Barron! Barron! Barron!”
The former president said this was his first time appearing at a campaign rally.
In the crowd, Trump’s older sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, were seen cheering and clapping for Barron.
“That’s the first time he’s done it. That’s the first time, right?” the former president said to the youngest of his five children. “You’re pretty popular.
“He might be more popular than Don and Eric. … Welcome to the scene, Barron.”
On social media, Trump supporters heaped praise on the teen, calling him handsome and poised.
Barron is 6 feet 7, according to the Palm Beach Post, and towers above his 6-foot-3 father.
The Trump family has not yet announced which college the teen will attend in the fall.
But wherever he goes, hopefully he’ll be safe and allowed to have a “normal” college life despite the left-wing vitriol aimed at his father and siblings.
In February, FBI agents were dispatched to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr. after he received a threatening letter that was laced with an unknown white powder.
It’s unknown whether Barron will attend the Republican National Convention, which kicks off Monday in Milwaukee.
However, it’s likely he and the rest of the Trump family will be there to support the 45th president as he officially accepts the GOP nomination.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign is flailing, as many members of his own party are calling on him to step down following his disastrous June 27 debate performance.
