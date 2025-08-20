Watch: Bass Has Bizarre Break with Reality, Declares There's Zero Crime in LA - Nothing 'Even Close to a Crime, Period'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shredded whatever little credibility she had left by frivolously insisting there’s no crime in her crime-infested city.

The Democrat made the absurd declaration at a news conference Tuesday while responding to accusations that she and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom are committing “crimes against humanity” by enabling unfettered illegal immigration.

The farcical comedy unfolded after a reporter asked Bass the following question.

“Mayor Bass, on the topic of immigration, the president’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, accused both Gov. Gavin Newsom and yourself of ‘crimes against humanity’ for your immigration policies, going as far as to say, ‘They’re guilty of crimes against humanity for their facilitating of child trafficking, [sex] trafficking,'” the reporter said.

When asked to respond, Bass told the brazen lie that “there is nothing — anything — in this city that has happened that comes even close to a crime, period. Let alone a crime against humanity.”

Mayor Karen Bass is asked to her face Tuesday about her facilitating human trafficking by letting illegals invade Los Angeles without consequences. She’s accused by Stephen Miller of “crimes against humanity.” Bass responded that in LA there are no crimes. (eoinrichardc on TT) pic.twitter.com/F5cjljQTAA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 19, 2025

Essentially, Bass claimed she and Newsom are doing nothing wrong by harboring illegal aliens and obstructing the Trump administration’s efforts to stop foreign invaders from flooding California.

This is false.

Did Bass misspeak or does she really believe what she said? She misspoke She believes it all

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use She misspoke: 9% (95 Votes) She believes it all: 91% (1015 Votes)

Title 8, United States Code 1324 — which has been federal law since 1952 — prohibits the harboring or concealing of illegal immigrants.

The penalty for violating this law is five to 10 years in jail.

The death penalty could also be imposed if an innocent person is killed by an illegal alien who was roaming the streets because someone (like a dopey left-wing mayor or governor) enabled it.

“Moreover, if the violation results in the death of any person, the defendant may be punished by death or by imprisonment for any term of years,” the statute states.

How many more young American girls need to be raped and killed by illegal immigrants before we stop allowing this insanity to continue? Mollie Tibbets, Laken Riley, Kate Steinle and Lizbeth Medina would be alive if the government did their job. Blood is on @TheDemocrats hands! pic.twitter.com/wF4h6WS39f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 24, 2024

In her crackpot response to the reporter’s question, Bass went a step further by claiming there’s no crime at all in Los Angeles.

This is unequivocally false.

NEW: Mayor Karen Bass’ LA thugs CARJACKED 3 vehicles last night, including this BIG RIG. Los Angeles has crime like nowhere else. pic.twitter.com/gYBsESadQa — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) August 12, 2025

Felons in Los Angeles break into and loot 7 businesses after losing interest in a street takeover. They caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and stolen merchandise, and sent one store employee to the hospital. I hope you are sitting down, but no suspect description has… pic.twitter.com/ewGaSexprH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 29, 2025

NEW: 13-year-old Oscar “Omar” Hernandez was raped & murdered in Los Angeles last week. Police have just arrested 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, an illegal alien from El Salvador and believe there are more victims. Oscar’s mother is calling for the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/e0Xcj7FpbC — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 8, 2025

For reference, Karen Bass overplayed her hand while reacting to Stephen Miller’s statements from last week.

In a Fox News interview, Miller said Bass and Newsom are facilitating large-scale human smuggling and sex trafficking rings with their lax immigration policies.

“The mayor of Los Angeles and the governor of California run the largest sanctuary city and the largest sanctuary state in America,” Miller said.

“They refuse to turn over tens of thousands of serial criminal illegal aliens to ICE, so they get arrested by state or local authorities, and they get cut loose. They then go on to commit crimes like assault, armed robbery, home invasion, and murder,” he continued.

Miller continued: “All of that blood, all of that suffering, all of that heartache [falls] squarely on the soul and conscience of California’s governor and the mayor of Los Angeles.”

“They are guilty of crimes against humanity. They are facilitating child trafficking, sex trafficking. Look, they think this is a game. They think this is a joke. This is life and death,” he underscored.

HOLY SHT 🚨 Stephen Miller just ended Gov Gavin Newsom’s and Karen Bass’s career saying they are guilty of “Crimes against humanity” THEY SHOULD BOTH RESIGN IMMEDIATELY ABSOLUTE MIC DROP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZvbjZ0NJIW — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) August 17, 2025

Miller said meeting the grieving families of the victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens offers a somber wakeup call on the dangers of mass illegal immigration.

“When you meet with the families …. whose loved ones have been raped and killed and slaughtered by criminally illegal aliens who have no right to be in this country, what Newsom are doing and what Bass is doing are unforgivable,” Miller said.

“The Democrat Party seems to only care about two groups right now — criminals and illegal aliens. And that’s it.”

While Democrats gaslight the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over U.S. citizens, Americans must remember that federal laws have been in place for decades to ensure this nation does not devolve into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants.

To quote the late President Ronald Reagan, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.