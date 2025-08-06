Watch: Beachgoers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands When a Boatload of Illegal Aliens Washes Ashore

Video footage from Spain showed beachgoers jumping into action on Sunday to capture a group of illegal aliens who were attempting to swim onto shore from a nearby boat out on the water.

There were about a dozen fully clothed illegals trying to gain access to Sotillo beach in Castell de Ferro, Granada, Spain, according to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

There was also a video posted to the social media website X by Paul A. Szypula — crediting The Sun — showing illegals being tackled to the ground, while others managed to escape.

“Illegals on Sunday storm the beach in Granada and get tackled by people vacationing,” the caption read. “The tide is turning. People in the West are fed up with the invasions. Some illegals did escape, but others were held until authorities arrived. Don’t mess with one’s vacation!”

One man in a bathing suit even pinned a suspect to the ground, presumably to keep him there until the authorities arrived.

Local police ultimately stepped in and took several of the suspects into custody.

One witness described the scene as “surreal,” the New York Post reported.

“We all stood there staring, not quite knowing what was happening,” beachfront restaurant owner Alberto Garcia said. “We thought it was a recreational boat, but when we saw people starting to throw objects into the water and getting out, we realized it wasn’t normal.”

He added, “What surprised us most was that the boat was moving very slowly, as if they weren’t in a hurry or afraid. They went in where there were more people, as if nothing had happened, and stopped five meters from the shore.”

After letting the migrants off near the beach, the boat — which reportedly still had four people on it — casually changed course and left.

It looks like Europeans, and vacationers alike, are fed up with the failed policies of the region.

The immigration approach European governments have taken has been a total failure. It has irreparably changed the face of their countries, and not for the better.

“In the past decade twenty-nine million immigrants, both legal and illegal, arrived in Europe, straining the Continent’s already overstretched and largely dysfunctional immigration system,” according to a 2024 report from the Hoover Institute.

There has also been concern over Muslims entering European nations and remaking their entire culture, rather than assimilating.

This is especially worrisome, given how radically different their belief system is from Western practices.

“Today the largest Muslim populations in Europe center in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and Sweden, where the question of how to integrate those communities remains front and center in those countries’ politics,” The Hoover Institute added.

It’s good to see people taking matters into their own hands. Governments alone cannot fix this crisis. Whether it be abroad, or here in the United States, it takes a full 360 approach to tackle a crisis of such magnitude.

Only in cooperation with the citizenry can balance be achieved and the rule of law restored.

Things finally had to get to a point where most individuals say to themselves “enough is enough” and spring into action. That moment seems to have finally arrived.

