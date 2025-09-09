On Monday, President Donald Trump delivered the Trump Family Bible to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

The president used this Bible during both of his inauguration ceremonies.

Trump’s remarks on the occasion inspired some reflections about how God fulfills His purposes in the world. Namely, if God often acts through flawed men, as the Bible tells us He does, would not Trump’s ascendancy at this particular time and place in human history fit that divine pattern?

The president’s own words provided a clue.

“For thousands of years, the Bible has shaped civilization, ethics, art, and literature. And it’s brought hope, healing, and transformation to untold millions and millions of lives,” Trump said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“The Bible is also an important part of the American story,” the president continued. “That’s why I’m delighted to announce that just moments ago I personally delivered the Trump Family Bible, given to me by my mother — I remember the time she gave it to me — that was used in both my inaugurations and also displayed at the museum, and I guess it will now be displayed right in the heart of our nation’s capital. Right here. That’s an honor.”

Note that Trump called the Bible “an important part of the American story.” That profound truth helps explain why so many believers regard the president as God’s chosen instrument.

Of course, taking the long view of American history, it is not easy to compare Trump to past presidents who also might have served God’s purposes. The Founding Fathers’ religious beliefs, for instance, contained a smattering of anti-Christian deism inspired by the 18th-century Enlightenment. Likewise, history remembers Abraham Lincoln as a good man but hardly a perfect Christian. In fact, during the Civil War, Christian abolitionists often bemoaned Lincoln’s apparent lack of urgency in eradicating slavery.

Who can deny, however, the providential nature of the American Revolution? The odds that men like Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Alexander Hamilton would all appear at the same time in a country of only three million people surely must qualify as astronomical absent divine intervention. And some of those men hardly distinguished themselves by their chastity and humility.

Moreover, who can deny that God had a hand in the Civil War? Lincoln himself believed it and proclaimed it to the world in his 1865 Second Inaugural Address.

“Fondly do we hope — fervently do we pray — that this mighty scourge of war may speedily pass away,” Lincoln said. “Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman’s two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword as was said three thousand years ago so still it must be said ‘the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.’”

In his 1989 Farewell Address, President Ronald Reagan quoted John Winthrop’s legendary phrase, “shining city upon a hill.” Winthrop, a 17th-century Puritan, believed that America’s Christian communities could serve as examples to the world.

The Founders established the United States as an exemplar of liberty, Lincoln gave his life to eradicate the nation’s original sin, and Reagan did more than any other American to help defeat godless Soviet communism.

Trump belongs in that same tradition.

After all, the president loves America, and America has a special purpose in the world. At its best, the United States has always served as a bulwark against the tyranny of enemies foreign and domestic.

In recent years, demonic forces have worked overtime in an effort to destroy America. They have made war on God’s creation by promoting transgender ideology and celebrating the murder of the unborn. They have thrown open America’s borders for political gain, elevated criminals, and left the innocent to die. To conceal their agenda of destruction, they have censored truth and persecuted the righteous.

In short, if given the chance, they will destroy everything beautiful. These are hallmarks of the godless, narcissistic neo-Marxism that animates so much of our ruling class.

In recent years — particularly during the COVID scare, the Black Lives Matter madness, and the entire hideous presidency of Joe Biden — millions have prayed for deliverance from these demonic forces.

Thus, millions undoubtedly regard Trump as the answer to their prayers.

