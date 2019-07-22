Watch: Beauty Queen Who Was Cut After Supporting Trump Finally Speaks Out – Issues Fiery, Take-No-Prisoners Response

Kathy Zhu, who won the 2019 Miss Michigan crown in the Miss World America pageant series, found herself stripped of her title recently when liberals noticed she supported President Donald Trump and had posted messages on social media that they found offensive.

Zhu has now spoken out about the defrocking, and contrary to the bowing, scraping and mea culpas the left had hoped for, she’s refusing to give an inch.

Instead, she’s using the opportunity to turn the tables on the left itself.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” Zhu gave no quarter to those accusing her of insensitivity and offensive behavior.

Refusing to back down, an unperturbable Zhu said, “Everything I posted was my statistics and opinions, and I think we should … not be stripping [women] of their title only because of their opinions.”

One issue of particular interest to her critics was Zhu’s refusal to don a hijab provided by a Muslim Student Association. After refusing to try on the garment associated with Islam and, in many people’s eyes, the oppression of women, Zhu rhetorically questioned whether the students were “just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam.”

She also tweeted about black-on-black crime, saying, “Did you know that the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks? Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others.”

Last week, the Miss World America organization emailed Zhu, alleging that her social media accounts “contain offensive, insensitive, and inappropriate content.”

The email went on to say that Zhu had violated the organization’s requirement that contestants be “of good character” and have a background that “is not likely to bring into disrepute Miss World America …”

Miss World America's State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive. They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and "insensitive" statistical tweets. pic.twitter.com/K1Btho0Pgq — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

Zhu has found no shortage of supporters willing to defend her against what they see as PC culture run amok.

But even without those defenders, she seems more than capable of defending herself.

“Again, this is taken fully out of context and if you actually think that statistics and facts are racist, I don’t know what to tell you,” she said.

