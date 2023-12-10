Watch: Beloved TV Judge Makes Emotional Plea for Prayers in Announcing 'Insidious' Medical Diagnosis
One of TV’s most beloved judges has made an emotional plea for prayers after announcing a serious medical diagnosis.
Frank Caprio, 87, who is best known for his part in the syndicated television program “Caught in Providence,” confirmed his cancer diagnosis in an emotional Instagram video published Wednesday.
“Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination and the report was not a good one,” he explained. “And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.”
Caprio revealed that he is currently receiving treatment in his home state of Rhode Island as well as at the renowned Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
“I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me,” he continued. “I know this is a long road and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can.”
“One thing that people ask me is, ‘What can I do for you?’ First of all, I can’t thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages.
“But I would ask each of you in your own way to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I’m receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this.”
The post was captioned: “SAY A PRAYER… Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle.”
Caprio, who just celebrated his 87th birthday, was appointed the Providence Municipal Court Judge of Rhode Island in 1985 and gained nationwide recognition for his “compassionate” approach to judicial rulings.
Clips from the show are known to go viral on social media, with its YouTube channel boasting more than 2.5 million subscribers and over 635 million views.
In 2021, the show was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.
According to his personal website, Caprio is a devoted family man.
He has been married to his wife, Joyce, for almost six decades.
They have five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
