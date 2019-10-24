SECTIONS
Watch Ben Carson Crush a Dem Rep Accusing Him of Bigoted Comment

By C. Douglas Golden
Published October 24, 2019 at 11:37am
Dr. Ben Carson isn’t going to apologize for saying something you think is politically incorrect. In fact, during a Tuesday hearing, he said that kind of thinking is “going to destroy our nation.”

The Housing and Urban Development secretary made those remarks in a contentious exchange with Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton after the Democrat pressed Carson over a comment he reportedly made about “big, hairy men” in women’s homeless shelters.

The remarks, according to a Washington Post report, were made at a HUD meeting in San Francisco last month and had been interpreted by some as a dig at transgender individuals.

At a Tuesday House Financial Services Committee hearing, Wexton confronted him over the remarks, saying she wanted to “give you a chance to apologize.”

The insinuation, of course, was that the comment had to do with transgender individuals. Carson denied that, saying that the story had come from an Alaskan women’s group, Fox News reported.

“Well, first of all, I didn’t describe transgender women that way,” he said.

“I was relating a story that a women’s group told me about big hairy men — who are not transgender women by the way — coming into your facility and having to be accepted because of the rules that were in place.”

“You don’t feel the need to apologize for those comments?” Wexton asked him.

“No,” Carson said.

“I think this whole concept of political correctness — ‘You can say this. You can’t say that. You can’t repeat what someone said’ — is total foolishness and it’s going to destroy our nation and we need to be more mature than that,” he continued.

Wexton decided to tweet out her disapproval of Carson’s remarks.

“Today I gave Secretary Carson the opportunity to apologize for his remarks slurring transgender women as, ‘big, hairy men,'” she said.

“Regrettably, he declined that opportunity. Hateful words translate into discriminatory policy—and Secretary Carson has demonstrated that time and again.”

There’s nothing so patronizing as a liberal who will patiently explain to you why you’re wrong and give you a chance to see it their way — and, when you don’t, excoriate you for what you said.

Carson pointed out one of the major issues opponents have with transgender-friendly facility guidelines.

It’s not about excluding transgender individuals, but instead about protecting people — usually women — from those who would take advantage of those guidelines.

It’s curious that the automatic assumption was that Carson was being transphobic — that he was talking about trans individuals as opposed to “big, hairy men.”

Then again, asking him to clarify the point doesn’t make donor emails, and this will.

Be careful how you think people will react, however. The vast majority of the comments under Wexton’s tweet were variations on these:

That worked well, didn’t it?

C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
