Watch: Ben Shapiro Systematically Schools Oxford Students During Israeli-Palestinian Debate

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro took on Oxford University students in a recent debate and exposed what they really meant as they defended Palestinians.

Snippets of the debates were posted on X.

In one exchange, Shapiro asked the student debating him which parts of Israel she considered were lands the Jewish state was occupying in place of its rightful owners.

“All of Israel,” she said.

“There we go. So, what you’re calling for is the obliteration of the state of Israel, and all of this is just a cover for that. I appreciate your time,” Shapiro stated in response.

Student after student after student openly calling for the obliteration of the state of Israel at @benshapiro’s Oxford Union event. https://t.co/qE4k1k26Ff — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 3, 2023

Shapiro asked a second student the same question.

“The entirety of Palestine, but I’m not calling for the destruction of Jews,” the second student said.

“Thank you, once again,” he added.

This was a pretty epic exchange with @benshapiro at the Oxford Union. “If Israel put down its guns tomorrow there would be second holocaust. If the Palestinians put down their guns tomorrow there would be a Palestinian state” I thought he made his points well. Worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/tbZ9PRbllk — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) November 3, 2023

“You do not accept that there should be a Jewish state anywhere in this region. So as long as that’s the case, there’s literally nothing to argue about. You cannot simultaneously maintain the position there should not be a Jewish state anywhere in the region and then tell me that I’m wrong when I say the Arabs will not accept a Jewish state,” he said.

During the full debate, Shapiro said at one point, “Your logic is that if you’re a terrorist group located in a densely populated area, you hide behind civilians, you are now immune.”

When one student called Israel’s attacks on Gaza, “one-sided ethnic cleansing,” Shapiro replied, “I certainly hope Israel is killing more Hamas …” before crowd noise interrupted him.

After being told that Israeli retribution against Gaza was not a just war, Shapiro parried, “It is not a just war when you fight a war against people who murdered 1,500 of your civilians?”

Shapiro elaborated upon his position in an Op-Ed in the Telegraph.

In it, he noted that the Oxford University and College Union recently considered a motion saying, “only a mass uprising on both sides of the green line and across the Middle East can free the Palestinian people,” and labeled the Hamas slaughter of civilians “a direct consequence of decades of violent oppression of the Palestinian people by the Israeli state.”

“This motion is Jew-hatred, pure and simple. Any moral equivalence drawn between Israel and Hamas is simple Jew-hatred,” he wrote.

Very fine ppl on both sides https://t.co/I4oIMVwXw9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 5, 2023

“When you support Hamas and its agenda, you are supporting the barbaric murder of babies in their cribs; you are supporting women being kidnapped, raped, and murdered,” he wrote.

Shapiro said the West must realize, as Israel has, that only by fighting back can core truths survive.

“Today, the existence of the State of Israel means that Jews need not wait for anyone else to come to the realization that monsters exist and evil is real. But the West must too come to that realization. Not for the Jews. Not for Israel. But because if the West does not defend itself, it will cease to exist. And the monsters will win,” he wrote.

