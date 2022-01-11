Every time President Joe Biden goes to his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, he’s greeted with a road sign cheering on some fellow named Brandon.

That’s just one thing that Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson found when he visited Biden’s getaway on the Atlantic — where, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, he spent the part of the Christmas holiday.

However, even in Biden’s own backyard, there are people who are willing to tell the president, “Let’s Go, Brandon.” (Not that you’ll hear much about them; the mainstream media outlets tend to sweep anti-Biden sentiment under the rug and pretend it doesn’t exist. The Western Journal makes it clear exactly how Americans feel about the president — and you can help us bring readers the truth by subscribing.)

In the video, published on Monday, Johnson found a local man who had erected a huge sign with the slogan. For the unaware, the saying originated after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won a race last year and an NBC reporter mistook crowd chants of “f*** Joe Biden” for “let’s go, Brandon.” The slogan stuck.

Not that Joe Biden seems to recognize it exists. During a call with the president during NORAD’s Santa-tracker livestream event on Christmas Eve, one caller ended his message with the slogan.

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” the president, apparently confused, concurred. Meanwhile, his wife did an eye-roll on the side:

BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with “Merry Christmas, and Let’s Go Brandon.” Biden replied with: “Let’s Go Brandon, I agree” pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 24, 2021

The leader of the free world, ladies and gentlemen. Sharp as a tack.

Well, if Biden needs any reminding about the slogan’s existence, he can get it in Rehoboth Beach — where, as Johnson put it in the title to his YouTube video, “What I found left my jaw on the floor.”







“Now even Brandon endorses ‘let’s go, Brandon,'” Johnson said while interviewing the unidentified man who put up the sign, referring to Biden’s NORAD-tracker incident.

“Yeah, OK, that’s good,” the man laughed. “That’s the first thing Joe and I agreed on, I think, maybe.”

As for the signs: “I just wanted to put them up, you know, have a little laugh in there,” the man said. “Getting harder to come by all the time.”

With rampant inflation, bad economic and jobs numbers, supply chain snarls and another resurgence of the disease Biden promised he would shut down, yes, those laughs are getting harder to come by. That’s why Biden oft gets away to his house in Rehoboth Beach — which has a huge wall around it.

“That’s right, ladies and gentlemen: Joe Biden has himself a wall,” Johnson said in the video. “He built the wall … by his own house to protect himself.”

Or perhaps there were other reasons behind it.

“We’ve had it put up so he wouldn’t stray off and get lost in the neighborhood and you have to go look for him,” the sign-man joked. “Got it for safety reasons.”

Well, whether it was to keep Biden from straying off or to keep people from straying in, the New York Post reported the Department of Homeland Security paid $455,000 to a Delaware firm to build the security fencing around the president’s beach home.

This isn’t necessarily an outrageous number, when it comes to federal spending. But it’s not cheap and it proves two things.

First, Biden’s blue-collar, Lunch-Pail-Joe act is just that: an act. No one really begrudges a politician the ownership of multiple properties the vast majority of us couldn’t afford while still pretending to be just-folks middle-class.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Biden had to use the property while he was in office, necessitating security fencing that, on its own, costs far more than the value of the median home in the United States. That’s where you cross the line into arrant entitlement.

Do you support the border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1249 Votes) No: 1% (17 Votes)

Second, it reinforces the obvious: Walls work. If our president is insistent on using the Rehoboth Beach property during his presidency, I want that wall there — because I, like anyone with a rudimentary familiarity with modern American history, know that the president of these United States is a big, fat, honking target for everyone from terrorist groups to lone psychopaths.

However, walls don’t stop working when they’re used in other applications where it’s desirable to limit access for reasons of security. One of those places is along the southern border, where Customs and Border Protection recorded a record number of encounters with illegal aliens in fiscal year 2021 — a spike that specifically coincided with the beginning of Biden’s presidency.

In addition to being a humanitarian disaster and a security nightmare, the border crisis was a boon for human smugglers and drug traffickers, too.

Joe Biden campaigned on stopping former President Donald Trump’s wall effort. Perhaps he can look around his own property in Rehoboth Beach, see the wall that protects him, and realize it could solve one of the biggest crises facing his presidency.

Don’t count on it, though. After all, how many times has he seen that “Let’s Go, Brandon” sign — and he still doesn’t know what it means?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation