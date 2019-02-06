Watch: Bernie Gets Caught Faking Phone Call To Dodge Fairfax Question

A journalist has called out Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, claiming the liberal senator pretended to be on his cell phone when the journalist wanted to ask a question about allegations against Democratic Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Fairfax has been accused of sexual assault. Although he initially downplayed the allegation, the woman — who had not stepped forward to publicly identify herself — has retained a law firm in consideration of future action, Fox News reported.

Henry Rodgers, a reporter for The Daily Caller, posted a Twitter video of his second attempt to get Sanders to take a position on the high-profile allegation.

“Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser,” Rogers tweeted.

Bernie is back and and this time he is taking fake phone calls to dodge questions about if he believes Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax’s accuser… WATCH THIS: pic.twitter.com/y6n83qPKit — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2019

TRENDING: Democrat 2020 Candidate Attempts To Cash In on Her SOTU Facial Expressions

The brief video shows a man presumed to be Rodgers informing Sanders that his phone is not making a call after Sanders walks past the questioner without responding to his question about Fairfax.

“Do you believe Justin Fairfax’s accuser?” Rodgers asked. Sanders had his cell phone to his ear during most of the encounter.

“You’re not on the phone, you’re not on the phone. I’m asking you a question,” Rodgers said.

Do you think Bernie Sanders is being hypocritical? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The issue of Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, and his support for Fairfax arose Friday after a photo made the rounds on the internet that was taken from the medical school yearbook page of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. The photo showed one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, complete with hood.

Sanders was among those who called for Northam to resign.

“Gov. Northam should resign. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax should step in and begin a new day for Virginia,” Sanders tweeted.

RELATED: Hillary’s 17-Year Reign As ‘Most Admired Woman’ Comes to an End

Gov. Northam should resign. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax should step in and begin a new day for Virginia. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 2, 2019

However, Northam, who has since said he was not in the photo in question, has refused to step down. Into this volatile political mix, dormant allegations against Fairfax flared.

Fairfax has denied the allegations as pure politics.

“Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this smear comes out?” he said Monday, according to The New York Times.

Bernie Sanders on Sept. 27, 2018: “I believe Dr. Ford. Brett Kavanaugh does not belong on the Supreme Court.” Bernie Sanders today: Will not say whether or not he believes Fairfax’s accuser. The double standard is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/WeETlQjIwk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 5, 2019

During the time when Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was in the midst of his confirmation hearings, Sanders said that Kavanaugh should be rejected because of allegations of sexual misconduct that dated from Kavanaugh’s high school days.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.