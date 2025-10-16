Watch: Bernie Sanders Instantly Regrets Asking Conservative Student a Question During Town Hall

Sen. Bernie Sanders was having a tough time during his CNN Townhall appearance on Wednesday.

The Vermont lawmaker was joined by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and host Kaitlan Collins to discuss the ongoing government shutdown.

One Republican — an American University student named Rohan Naval, according to Fox News — asked Sanders a question about Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and how the shutdown looks for him as a party leader.

“How do you think this shutdown reflects on Chuck Schumer’s leadership?”

Bernie Sanders tries to get smart with this young conservative and gets wrecked: “You think it’s a good idea to give $1 trillion in tax breaks to the richest people in the country and then make massive cuts to health care for working class people?” Questioner: “I think Chuck… pic.twitter.com/Py4VRNSMck — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2025

Sanders paused, as Naval was placing the blame for the shutdown on Schumer and his party.

“Well, I think it reflects more on Mike Johnson’s leadership and President Trump’s leadership,” he responded, predictably deflecting that accusation back at Republicans.

“How do you feel?” Sanders replied, noticing that Naval shook his head at the answer. “You think it’s a good idea to give a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the richest people in the country and then make massive cuts to healthcare for working class people?”

The lawmaker obviously wanted to change the subject and go on another one of his “big bad billionaire” rants, but Naval wasn’t letting the conversation divert from Schumer so easily.

“I think Chuck Schumer has voted for continuing resolutions 13 times in the last four years, and he has the opportunity to vote for one again, but he’s refusing to come to the table.”

Fox noted that Republicans have blamed Schumer for the shutdown and blasted Democrats for pushing to give illegal aliens free healthcare.

Sanders quickly shifted to rambling about votes. “There are 53 Republicans in the Senate, correct? They need 60. What does that mean? It means you have to talk to the other side.”

Sanders is right about that. To reopen, the Senate must pass HR 5371.

At least 60 votes are needed, but why not address Schumer’s leadership?

Sanders would rather run away than address the reality that Naval put to him, and he defaulted to his modus operandi of blaming the rich.

In other words, he wants the government to steal more money and give career public servants like him cash to spend wastefully on healthcare for illegal aliens.

His schtick is so incredibly monotonous, but also hypocritical coming from a millionaire politician who owns multiple homes.

As for Schumer, clearly his record as of late is indefensible, or Sanders would actually address that question head-on.

