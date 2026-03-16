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Irish actress Jessie Buckley accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Hamnet" onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.
Commentary
Irish actress Jessie Buckley accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Hamnet" onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. Buckley's speech was a tribute to mothers everywhere. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Watch: Best Actress Winner Stuns with Powerful, Pro-Family Oscars Acceptance Speech

 By Michael Schwarz  March 16, 2026 at 9:20am
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Most readers probably recognize the Academy Awards as an annual occasion on which privileged Hollywood narcissists virtue-signal their leftist politics.

Perhaps the same phenomenon occurred at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday. Who can say? After all, I — like most conservatives, I imagine — avoided that spectacle of self-righteousness.

Either way, those of us who did not watch the show missed a spectacular moment when Irish actress Jessie Buckley, after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in the 2025 film “Hamnet,” delivered a paean to family and motherhood.

Standing on stage and holding her Oscar, Buckley began by thanking the usual suspects: Producers, fellow actors, and so forth.

Then, she turned and pointed to her husband, Freddie Sorensen.

“You. Fred. I love you, man,” she said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “I love you. You’re the most incredible dad. You’re my best friend. And I want to have 20,000 more babies with you. I do.”

In another touching moment, Buckley then addressed her 8-month-old daughter, who “has absolutely no idea what’s going on and is probably dreaming of milk,” prompting laughter from the audience.

“I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can’t wait to discover life beside you,” Buckley said.

Then, the Oscar winner included a tribute to moms everywhere.

“It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today,” she said before holding up her Oscar. “So I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.”

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That phrase — “the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart” — caught the attention of pro-life activist Lila Rose.

“Beautiful,” Rose wrote, adding that “Motherhood is a gift.”

More of these pro-motherhood messages from Hollywood would do a world of good.

For one thing, they might help prevent the intense feelings of regret like those expressed in country singer Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 song “I Sit in Parks,” which tells of a young woman who now longs for motherhood after believing the lies of a culture that prioritizes career over family.

Kudos to Buckley for sharing that message, particularly in that venue.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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