During an exchange with reporters at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden claimed he was living in the 20th century as he made a pitch to voters to elect him to a second term.

In the Rose Garden, a reporter asked Biden about a Tuesday Arizona Supreme Court ruling that outlaws most abortions in the state.

The court ruled that a ban on abortions from 1864 was still valid. That law allows exceptions for abortion if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

According to an official White House transcript, the question was:

“On the issue of abortion, sir, respectfully, what do you say to the people of Arizona right now who are witnessing a law go in place that dates back to the Civil War era?”

The reporter was identified by the New York Post as Peter Alexander of NBC News.

Biden responded with a claim that he was the candidate to remedy the issue for Arizonans upset by it.

The president responded, “Elect me.”

“I’m in the 20 – 20th century,” he then said.

BIDEN: “Elect me. I’m in the 20th Century.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/I0vr7KiYUB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

“It’s the 21st century, not back then,” he added, according to the transcript. “They weren’t even a state…”

The comment went viral on social media:

So frustrating that the media just lets this go https://t.co/Z4sAtHNkht — JMcCjr (@JrMccreedy) April 10, 2024

Hahaha 😂 Keep sending Biden out there and let him talk. Trump won’t need to spend a dime campaigning. #landslide https://t.co/eNJSM2u9yW — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) April 10, 2024

Joe Biden struggles to know what century we are in! His cognitive impairment poses an existential threat to our nation. https://t.co/X2I8VLQSAh — RNLA ⚖️ (@TheRepLawyer) April 10, 2024

Biden literally has no clue what year it is https://t.co/aJIyOUffoP — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) April 10, 2024

The law was passed by the first Arizona Territorial Legislature, which governed the area before it became a state in 1912, according to USA Today.

According to The Associated Press, the 1864 law was blocked in 1973 by the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

With Roe reversed in 2022, the Arizona high court ruled Tuesday that the 18th-century law stood.

Biden had just met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the two were holding a joint news conference when the president committed the gaffe.

