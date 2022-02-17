White House press secretary Jen Psaki has worked tirelessly to make excuses for President Joe Biden’s frequent vacations. On Thursday, Biden made her job a bit harder.

During a speech at the Shipyards in Lorain, Ohio, the president said he had been talking to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, who previously represented Ohio’s 11th District in Congress.

“She said something that reminded me of what I miss as well,” Biden said of his conversation with Fudge. “She said, ‘It’s so good to be home in Ohio.'”

“No, I really mean it. And I said, ‘You’re probably the only one here that understands that every time I get a chance, I go home to Delaware.’

“You think I’m joking. I’m not.”







Anyone who has been paying attention to Biden’s presidency does not, in fact, think he was joking.

He has spent many weekends away from the White House during his first year-plus in office, even as multiple crises continue to plague the nation.

As of Jan. 3, former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported Biden had spent at least a portion of 95 days in Delaware since his inauguration.

Biden returning from 8-day stayin Delaware, split between his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington. His longest stay in Delaware to date. As Pres, he has spent all or part of 95 days in DE. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 3, 2022

Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, so Knoller’s report came 348 days into his presidency — meaning he had spent about 27 percent of his time in office in Delaware.

Many prominent Republicans have suggested Biden spend more time addressing issues such as the border crisis and the threat of a Russian invasion into Ukraine instead of traveling home to Delaware.

Biden has spent over 100 days in Delaware as president, but has not been to the border once. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 17, 2022

Biden: Russia will invade Ukraine any moment! Also Biden: If y’all need me I’ll be on my weekly vacay in Delaware. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) February 11, 2022

Against all evidence, Psaki attempted to paint Biden as some sort of victim in a Jan. 5 news conference.

“If he were standing here today … he would say we never give him any free time or any time to think, and that is probably true,” she said.







Biden’s comment on Thursday seems to contradict Psaki’s argument. He admitted he goes to Delaware whenever he gets the chance, and that chance presented itself over 90 times during his first year in office.

It is possible Biden is still working in Delaware, but in all likelihood, the frequent traveling is decreasing his time spent working.

Furthermore, it’s hardly a good look for a president to be leaving his office so often during a tumultuous time for the country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.