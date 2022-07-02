President Joe Biden, as we all know, has taken to calling today’s high prices at the pump “Putin’s price hike.” At a Thursday news conference in Madrid, a reporter asked him, “How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay that premium for this war?”

According to a White House transcript of the event, Biden replied: “As long as it takes so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine.”

During an interview with CNN later in the day, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese was asked a similar question: “What do you say to those families that say, ‘listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’”

His response was revealing: “What you heard from the President today was a clear articulation of the stakes. This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm.”

Deese actually uttered the words “liberal world order” out loud — on national television. He dismissed the interviewer’s genuine concern about families not being able to afford gas. Essentially, he said, “Who cares what they have to pay so long as we can push forward our agenda.”

By 6 a.m. Saturday, video of Deese’s tone-deaf response had been viewed over 3.5 million times on social media.

CNN: “What do you say to those families that say, ‘listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’” BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: “This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm.” pic.twitter.com/LWilWSo72S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 1, 2022

Left-leaning Newsweek tried to minimize the fallout from Deese’s unfortunate remark by pointing to a definition of “liberal world order” from the Council on Foreign Relations, a liberal think tank. The term refers to a “series of international organizations and agreements to promote global cooperation on issues including security, trade, health, and monetary policy.”

The liberal world order, Newsweek explained, “was created by world leaders in the wake of World War II in an effort to prevent the world from devolving into such violence again, and the U.S. has ‘championed’ the system since.”

But some don’t believe that’s what Deese meant. Rather, they believe that today’s high gas prices are all part of a broader plan: It was the Biden administration’s intention to drive up gas prices to prohibitive levels. The hope is this will encourage consumers to seek alternative energy sources.

Biden campaigned on killing fossil fuels: pic.twitter.com/jJRNW3w8dR — Cheryl Kane (@cherylkanere) July 1, 2022

When White House advisors go on TV & say that we’re just going to have to keep paying high gas prices to keep the “liberal world order” intact, that’s when every American needs to wake up and start paying attention. This is not your standard Democrat. This is a globalist coup. — JR Majewski (@JRMajewski) July 1, 2022

More to the point, Deese’s reference to the “liberal world order” sounds dangerously close to the “new world order,” part of the infamous “Great Reset.”

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, is the man behind the Great Reset, a radical plan to “reset” the global economy in the name of climate change.

It is an assault on our freedom and could amount to the biggest power grab in modern history.

According to historian and conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson, a group of global elites — including leaders of Big Tech companies like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, top government officials, Hollywood power players and the like — have determined that the world would be much better off if economic decisions were made by a central body — in other words, by them.

Not one to let a crisis go to waste, Schwab chose the occasion of the pandemic to introduce his vision to the world. In a June 2020 article published on the WEF’s website, Schwab outlined his aggressive agenda.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” he wrote. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Hanson puts the initiative into perspective in the two-minute clip below.

Although liberals have been mocking some of the stunned reactions to Deese’s words, the concern is far from inappropriate.

Naturally, when a Biden administration official tells CNN that the high price of gasoline is “about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm,” Republicans are going to be a little ruffled, as is anyone who cares about caring for their own families more than geopolitical machinations.

Based on our experience with this administration over the past 18 months and from what we know about the Great Reset, Deese’s words were unsettling, at best.

It’s even more disturbing that he said them out loud. Democrats are no longer even trying to hide their true intentions.

