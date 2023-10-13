Share
Watch: Biden Has Another Close Call with Stairs Taking the Stage in Philadelphia

 By Maire Clayton  October 13, 2023 at 4:48pm
Another day, another close call for President Joe Biden.

While in Philadelphia on Friday for a speech touting his economic agenda, the president stumbled twice while trying to walk up the stairs onto a stage. He ended up briefly grabbing the railing for a moment after he nearly fell.

Toward the end of September, Biden suffered another potential fall as he exited Air Force One.

The Air Force One stairs have been a particular nemesis for the incumbent president:

As Biden seeks re-election, his team has reportedly tried to take “extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public,” as he frequently has many instances where he falls or comes close to it.

They have even gone as far as to routinely use smaller stairs on Air Force One.

Kent Gray, who has worked for a couple of presidents, told NPR in August, “Very few people have noticed that he’s mostly using the smaller stairs.”

“But everybody’s going to notice if there’s a really bad slip and fall down the tall air-stairs.”

While many of the stumbles have involved stairs, Biden previously fell off his bicycle while riding in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, back in June 2022.

The viral bike moment led to individuals recreating it in the same spot — with it briefly being jokingly labeled a historic landmark called “Brandon Falls” in Google Maps.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




