Watch: Biden Has Another Close Call with Stairs Taking the Stage in Philadelphia
Another day, another close call for President Joe Biden.
While in Philadelphia on Friday for a speech touting his economic agenda, the president stumbled twice while trying to walk up the stairs onto a stage. He ended up briefly grabbing the railing for a moment after he nearly fell.
ANOTHER ANGLE: Biden shows off his vigor by half-jogging a couple steps, then nearly wiping out on the short stairs pic.twitter.com/2M78RWXgNc
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2023
Toward the end of September, Biden suffered another potential fall as he exited Air Force One.
BREAKING: Biden was about to slip on plane stairs after reports Biden team is on a mission to stop him from falling pic.twitter.com/DPi3LUSB5S
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 26, 2023
The Air Force One stairs have been a particular nemesis for the incumbent president:
Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/UxCA75kdQP
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2023
President Biden stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One
pic.twitter.com/t959EPMHpu
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021
JUST IN – Biden stumbled and fell forward while going up the main stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/5w2FJpRcjW
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 22, 2023
As Biden seeks re-election, his team has reportedly tried to take “extra steps to prevent him from stumbling in public,” as he frequently has many instances where he falls or comes close to it.
They have even gone as far as to routinely use smaller stairs on Air Force One.
Kent Gray, who has worked for a couple of presidents, told NPR in August, “Very few people have noticed that he’s mostly using the smaller stairs.”
“But everybody’s going to notice if there’s a really bad slip and fall down the tall air-stairs.”
While many of the stumbles have involved stairs, Biden previously fell off his bicycle while riding in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, back in June 2022.
President Biden falling off his bike this morning. pic.twitter.com/3z2OXwIBhx
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 18, 2022
The viral bike moment led to individuals recreating it in the same spot — with it briefly being jokingly labeled a historic landmark called “Brandon Falls” in Google Maps.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.