President Joe Biden was criticized across social media after apparently falling asleep during the COP26 Climate Summit opening speeches in Scotland on Monday, closing his eyes at one point for approximately 20 seconds.

Biden traveled to the United Nations climate conference on Monday to support a new legislative framework destined to become the largest in America’s history to address climate change.

Now if he could just stay awake for the event.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Joe Biden falls asleep at the Climate Change Conference then one of his aides wakes him up . pic.twitter.com/TmX9rf2meM — Maddashell (@Maddashell1) November 1, 2021

As the speaker said, “You are in a position of extraordinary power,” Biden’s eyes closed, with his arms folded while sitting upright in a chair among other attendees.

After the video plays for almost a full minute, an assistant appears at the president’s side to wake him with what was apparently an important message. The speech then ends with Biden and the audience applauding.

This “Sleepy Joe” episode is not the first in the series.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Biden appears to fall asleep at one point as well. This encounter has been disputed, with various “fact checks” of the event. In either case, Biden appears weary and barely responsive.

A more solid case can be made when Biden served as Vice President under then-President Barack Obama. Biden clearly fell asleep for a short period during Obama’s 2011 budget speech.

Following Biden’s speech after the U.S. military departed Afghanistan, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich referred to the president as “a scared bunny rabbit in danger of falling asleep.”

Gingrich: We Are Led By Somebody Who LOOKS LIKE a ‘Scared Bunny Rabbit in Danger of Falling Asleep’ When Goldstar families attack the president YOU KNOW something’s really SICK – And that something is Joe Biden@seanhannity @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/w3FMxEAsW3 — poetWOAgun (@poetWOAgun) September 2, 2021

Now Gingrich’s prediction has apparently been fulfilled.

In addition to accusations of Biden falling asleep, his increasing gaffes during speeches have become a growing concern.

I wish the American media would be as honest about Joe Biden’s mental state as they are in Australia. pic.twitter.com/2oTtRZRQIZ — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) October 31, 2021

In a satirical video by Sky News Australia, the caption reads, “I wish the American media would be as honest about Joe Biden’s mental state as they are in Australia.”

