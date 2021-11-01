Share
News

Watch: Biden Appears to Doze Off to Sleep During Opening Speeches at COP26

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 1, 2021 at 9:29am
Share

President Joe Biden was criticized across social media after apparently falling asleep during the COP26 Climate Summit opening speeches in Scotland on Monday, closing his eyes at one point for approximately 20 seconds.

Biden traveled to the United Nations climate conference on Monday to support a new legislative framework destined to become the largest in America’s history to address climate change.

Now if he could just stay awake for the event.

Trending:
Conservatives Furious: Kavanaugh, Barrett Side with Liberal Judges on Major SCOTUS Decision

As the speaker said, “You are in a position of extraordinary power,” Biden’s eyes closed, with his arms folded while sitting upright in a chair among other attendees.

After the video plays for almost a full minute, an assistant appears at the president’s side to wake him with what was apparently an important message. The speech then ends with Biden and the audience applauding.

Should Joe Biden be removed from office?

This “Sleepy Joe” episode is not the first in the series.

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Biden appears to fall asleep at one point as well. This encounter has been disputed, with various “fact checks” of the event. In either case, Biden appears weary and barely responsive.

A more solid case can be made when Biden served as Vice President under then-President Barack Obama. Biden clearly fell asleep for a short period during Obama’s 2011 budget speech.

Related:
Vaccine Mandate Opponents Are Using an Obscure Procedure to Fight the Biden Administration

Following Biden’s speech after the U.S. military departed Afghanistan, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich referred to the president as “a scared bunny rabbit in danger of falling asleep.”

Now Gingrich’s prediction has apparently been fulfilled.

In addition to accusations of Biden falling asleep, his increasing gaffes during speeches have become a growing concern.

In a satirical video by Sky News Australia, the caption reads, “I wish the American media would be as honest about Joe Biden’s mental state as they are in Australia.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Biden Throws US Under the Bus to Appease World Leaders with Public Apology at Climate Conference
NYC Vaccine Mandate Puts Stunning Number of Employees Out of Work, Closes 18 Fire Companies
Watch: Biden Appears to Doze Off to Sleep During Opening Speeches at COP26
Biden Moves to End 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Despite Raging Border Crisis
Anti-Trump GOP Rep Announces He's Leaving Congress
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.