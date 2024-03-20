Watch: Biden Bizarrely Wanders Off Stage During Speech

Everyone knows that when you get a pair of spiffy new shoes, you can’t resist walking about in them.

And so it was with President Joe Biden on Tuesday as he arrived in Phoenix for a “Latinos for Biden-Harris” event at a Mexican restaurant. Biden was recently outfitted with new shoes to help avoid issues with falling.

As a speaker Fox News identified as Julie Chávez Rodríguez was outlining her reasons to support the president, Biden meandered away from the podium where she was speaking, out of camera view.







The camera caught up with Biden seconds later, as he was speaking to a mother with a baby.

Biden then proceeded to sit with the woman and make a fuss over the baby as the speakers continued.

“How old?” Biden asked at one point, according to Fox News.

Finally, Biden was introduced.

“Well, folks, I have to tell you straight up. I like you all, but I couldn’t resist that little baby,” Biden said as he took the podium.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (23 Votes) No: 99% (2687 Votes)

In a separate interview, Biden said former President Donald Trump does not deserve Hispanic votes.

“This guy despises Latinos. I understand Latino values,” he said, according to The New York Times.

Karoline Leavitt, a representative of the Trump campaign, said Biden cares more “about illegal immigrant criminals than American citizens.”

“President Trump will secure the southern border and deport illegal criminals to protect ALL American citizens,” Leavitt said.

In summing up polling to date, the Times noted that polls show Trump tops 40 percent of the Hispanic votes, which would be the highest in about 20 years. Some polls put Trump ahead among Hispanic voters.

Hispanic voters are about 25 percent of the electorate in swing states such as Nevada and Arizona.

“All the data we’ve seen since the 2016 elections suggests there’s considerable weakening of Democratic support among Hispanics,” Ruy Teixeira, a longtime Democratic political analyst, said according to Reuters , noting Democrats are targeting the wrong issues.

“They are dancing around the number one issue — high prices,” he said. “It’s not what working-class voters want out of a political party.”

“Democrats are letting us down and over and over,” George Rodriguez, 57, of Las Vegas said, according to The New York Times.

“They’re losing us because we don’t want handouts. We don’t want — we don’t need your hug. We want a direction. We want jobs,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.