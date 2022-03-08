Share
On Tuesday, Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would ban Russian oil, natural gas, and coal. He also said his policies were not harmful to domestic energy production.
Watch: Biden Blatantly Lies on Live TV About Administration's Horrendous US Energy Policies

 By Richard Moorhead  March 8, 2022 at 11:19am
President Joe Biden employed the use of partisan political spin in a Tuesday speech announcing a new ban on imports of Russian natural gas to the United States.

Biden claimed that his administration’s policies have nothing to do with the dismal gas prices burning holes in the pockets of working Americans.

In the same speech, Biden turned to a partisan excuse frequently invoked by President Barack Obama during his administration, claiming that domestic oil companies were refusing to legally drill on federal lands.

Energy industry leaders have rejected such an assertion, pointing out that Biden has authorized only the minimum leases required for oil production on federal lands.

“We need to stop the rhetoric that’s anti-fossil fuel and we need some clarity just in the regulatory sense that this administration is behind domestic energy production,” said Energy Workforce and Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer.

As a candidate, Biden utilized the American energy industry as a whipping stick in order to satiate coastal climate change activists.

As president, Biden has spiked the Keystone XL pipeline, scuttling energy infrastructure intended to provide a high volume of Canadian oil to the United States.

In one October 2020 presidential debate, Biden stated that he would work towards a transition away from the oil industry if elected.

Russian oil imports represent only a tiny percentage of the American energy supply. According to the Energy Information Administration, only 7% of the processed gas imported to the United States in 2020 was exported from Russia.

It’s more likely that the increased demand for oil in Europe will increase prices in America.

Democrats have sought to use the energy crisis as a means to push social engineering plans.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has directed Americans suffering at the pump to purchase electric vehicles, marketing a luxury product that only the wealthiest Americans can afford.

Driving is essential to the economic livelihood of hundreds of millions of Americans in a way that coastal billionaires often don’t understand.

Does Biden have a plan to help Americans suffering at the pump?

Americans who live in rural areas are the most dependent on the nation’s roads and highways.

Under Biden, the nation appears headed for a third-world inequality in transportation, with the wealthiest enjoying use of luxury electric vehicles and everyone else forced onto ineffective public transportation.

