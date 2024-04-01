Share
News

Watch: Biden Botches Name of Easter Bunny During White House Easter Egg Roll, Gets Ruthlessly Mocked

 By Johnathan Jones  April 1, 2024 at 1:13pm
Share

President Joe Biden was ruthlessly mocked online Monday after he misspoke when attempting to say the words “Easter bunnies” during the annual White House Easter egg roll.

As Biden asked those in attendance on the South Lawn to welcome his costumed guests, he invited the bunnies to join him on the White House balcony.

“Thank you all so very, very much,” the 81-year-old president said to applause.

He then added, “Thanks, everybody, and, by the way, say hello to oyster bunnies.”



Trending:
'NCAA's First Openly Gay College Wrestler' Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Involving Images of Children - Parents Pay Attention

First lady Jill Biden did not outwardly react to her husband’s failed delivery, but the slip sent users of the social media platform X into a frenzy.

Related:
Watch: Biden Makes Little Girl Cry as He Approaches Her During WH Easter Egg Roll

The official White House transcript of Biden’s remarks omitted the slip of the tongue and read as though the president delivered the line without a gaffe.

The failed delivery of the line came one day after he had proclaimed Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

The date, March 31, had been recognized by Biden before, but he was criticized for using it this year to overshadow a day in which Christians around the world gathered to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

The president doubled down on social media by celebrating so-called transgender people on the holiest day of the year.

Days before Biden left millions of Christians feeling insulted, his administration banned religious imagery from the White House’s Easter egg art contest.

Children of the men and women in the National Guard were prohibited from expressing faith in Easter egg designs, the New York Post reported.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Just In: LSU Star Angel Reese Makes Massive Career Move
Actress Jennifer Garner Hit with Tragic Family Loss - 'Grief Is Unavoidable'
Pastor's Wife and Second Woman Go Missing While Driving to Pick Up Kids - Police Suspect They're 'In Danger'
Fox News Crushes Top Two Competitors Combined as CNN Hits All-Time Low
Chiefs Leaving Kansas City? The NFL Team's Future Hangs in the Balance After Crucial Vote Goes Sideways
See more...

Conversation