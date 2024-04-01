President Joe Biden was ruthlessly mocked online Monday after he misspoke when attempting to say the words “Easter bunnies” during the annual White House Easter egg roll.

As Biden asked those in attendance on the South Lawn to welcome his costumed guests, he invited the bunnies to join him on the White House balcony.

“Thank you all so very, very much,” the 81-year-old president said to applause.

He then added, “Thanks, everybody, and, by the way, say hello to oyster bunnies.”







First lady Jill Biden did not outwardly react to her husband’s failed delivery, but the slip sent users of the social media platform X into a frenzy.

There’s no misinterpreting that. Biden clearly said “oyster bunnies.” The White House is an embarrassment. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 1, 2024

Oyster bunnies are a new hybrid, genetically engineered Weaponized species of animals that will be used during WWIII https://t.co/RQ9yRQKr0L — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 1, 2024

Incredible. The man can’t even say the word “Easter.” https://t.co/TtCVBvgZZb — Dr. Everett Piper (@dreverettpiper) April 1, 2024

Joe Biden Found to be not mentally competent enough to stand trial for his theft of classified documents But totally capable of running for a second term while refusing a cognitive test God bless America God bless the Oyster Bunnies https://t.co/P9sRVjcPQH — Tobias Lehigh Nagy 🇺🇸🍊 (@DrBasedJase) April 1, 2024

The official White House transcript of Biden’s remarks omitted the slip of the tongue and read as though the president delivered the line without a gaffe.

The failed delivery of the line came one day after he had proclaimed Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

The date, March 31, had been recognized by Biden before, but he was criticized for using it this year to overshadow a day in which Christians around the world gathered to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

The president doubled down on social media by celebrating so-called transgender people on the holiest day of the year.

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Days before Biden left millions of Christians feeling insulted, his administration banned religious imagery from the White House’s Easter egg art contest.

Children of the men and women in the National Guard were prohibited from expressing faith in Easter egg designs, the New York Post reported.

