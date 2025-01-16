Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Bristles When Reporter Questions Whether He or Trump Deserves Credit for Hostage Deal

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 16, 2025 at 8:21am
President Joe Biden was not pleased when a journalist asked him whether he or President-elect Donald Trump deserves credit for the hostage deal Israel and Hamas reached in recent days.

Biden, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hosted a news conference on Wednesday after the ceasefire deal was reached.

One reporter asked the commander-in-chief, as he turned away to leave the podium, who was able to bring the coveted deal across the finish line.

“Who does the history books credit for this, Mr. President? You or Trump?” the reporter asked.

“Is that a joke?” Biden shot back.


But that is a legitimate question, especially given the timing of the deal.

In the weeks after Trump won the election and started demanding a ceasefire in no uncertain terms, his newly appointed Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, started taking part in the negotiations.

The Times of Israel, which is based in Jerusalem, reported that two Arab leaders believe Witkoff was able to make more progress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a single meeting than the Biden team was able to make in over a year.

Should Trump get more credit than Biden for the hostage deal?

Harris issued a statement announcing the deal on Wednesday, but she said that the ceasefire happened “thanks to the leadership of President Joe Biden.”

She also used personal pronouns throughout the statement, implying that she also had a crucial role in striking the agreement. “I will never stop working to achieve a future of greater peace, dignity, and security for all people in the region,” she declared.

But Trump had quite a different read of the situation.

The incoming commander-in-chief said in a statement posted on Truth Social that the “EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November.”

“It signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote.

He also vowed that Witkoff would work closely with Israel and other allies to ensure that “Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.”

“We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords,” Trump continued.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House,” he added. “Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

Biden was, in a sense, right to be thin-skinned and dismissive over this ceasefire.

The deal was one of the last chances for the wildly unsuccessful Biden administration to record a win and shore up his legacy, but only the victory of his chief political rival made that happen.

That would make anyone a bit sensitive.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




