Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Can't Even Make It 2 Minutes Into Statement Without Making Blunder - 'Embarrassing'

 By Peter Partoll  January 25, 2023 at 2:07pm
Parler Share

President Joe Biden has been caught making a rather embarrassing blunder during a speech — yet again.

This latest gaffe came during a speech Tuesday at the White House in which Biden announced his plan to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to aid that country in its war against Russia.

The president could not make it two minutes into his remarks without a major stumble.

He turned to acknowledge the work of the two men standing behind him, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, whose title he could not recall.

“The secretary of state and the secretary of the — of the military are behind me,” Biden said.

Trending:
GOP Senator Stumps Biden's Judicial Nominee with Basic Questions About Constitution: 'How Do You Not Know This?'

The president then appeared to narrowly avoid another slip-up, seeming to start to call Austin “speaker” before stopping after the first syllable.



Now, this may not necessarily be the worst gaffe that Biden has ever made, but it is concerning that this seems to be a recurring thing. Biden has forgotten Austin’s title and more on other occasions.

In March 2021, the president did not even try to recall the secretary’s name or position and just referred to him as “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

In a speech in December 2021, he again couldn’t recall Austin’s title, referring to him as “the, the sec — secretary of the, uh, of the, uh, of — Secretary Austin.”



But Austin is not the only high-profile figure who confounds Biden. There have been numerous incidents in which he forgot the names or titles of some of the most prominent figures in American political life.

Related:
Watch: Biden Has Another 'Where's Jackie?' Moment as He Calls Democrat by Wrong Name 4 Times

For instance, last year, he could not remember the name of then-House Minority Leader and now Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

On another occasion, he forgot the name of Mitt Romney, the man he and Barack Obama ran against in the 2012 presidential campaign, merely referring to him as “the senator who was a Mormon.”

Last week, the president bungled the name of Kentanji Brown Jackson, the woman he nominated to the Supreme Court last year, calling her “Kejan — Kejan — Kentanji Drown Jackson.”



Perhaps most embarrassingly of all, on one occasion, Biden forgot the name of Barack Obama, the very man to whom he served as vice president.

Now while his latest stumble might seem somewhat amusing, as one Twitter user pointed out, it is truly embarrassing and lowers the nation’s prestige.

Worse, as this was a speech about providing tanks to Ukraine after he previously said doing so might cause “World War III,” this cannot possibly inspire confidence in our allies. In fact, it does just the opposite.

So while these gaffes by themselves are not very notable, they add up, and their impact on this nation and its relationship with other countries should concern every American.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




WH Hopeful Blasted for Slow Response to Pregnant Wife Fainting as He Announced Presidential Bid
Woman Gets Christmas Card Month Late and Finds Contents Missing - She Has 1 Question About USPS
Watch: Biden Can't Even Make It 2 Minutes Into Statement Without Making Blunder - 'Embarrassing'
Watch: Reporter Exposes Massive Flaw in Newsom's Logic on Gun Control After Mass Shooting
Son of Top Democrat Lawmaker Released from Jail After Paying Tiny Bail Amount
See more...

Conversation