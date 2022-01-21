Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Insulting Reporter for Asking Simple Question

 By Christine Favocci  January 20, 2022 at 5:23pm
President Joe Biden’s handlers have shielded him from tough questions for more than a year, and perhaps that has made him think his glaring policy failures are simply above reproach.

Either that or the president is just a pompous jerk with no verbal filter.

After closing a meeting with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology on Thursday, Biden was caught on camera insulting a reporter who dared to ask a reasonable follow-up question to remarks he had made the day before.

Wednesday’s disaster of a news conference was chock-full of Biden gaffes, but arguably the most consequential was his resignation to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inevitable invasion of Ukraine and his insinuation that NATO would do little to stop it.

“My guess is he will move in,” Biden said flatly of Putin’s plans. “He has to do something.”

“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades,” the president had said earlier about NATO’s response.

“And it depends on what it does. It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera,” Biden noted.

Because of this casual stance, a reporter at Thursday’s gathering asked the question any sane foreign policy observer would: “Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?”

“What a stupid question,” Biden can be heard saying after a dismissive chuckle in a clip shared by the Republican National Committee. (The audio is muted during that part in other videos of the event.)

Of course, all of this was happening as reporters were being shouted down as they were hustled out of the room, as per the usual arrangement.

But the important question came from Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

“Audio engineers captured POTUS responding to my question as the pool was ushered out,” she tweeted along with a transcript of the exchange.

The moment did not escape Abigail Marone, press secretary to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who called Biden out on a promise he made almost a year ago to the day.


“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot — on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” the president said just prior to his inauguration.

These are serious times we’re living in, with Russia on the brink of war and America on the brink of economic despair.

Unfortunately, our president is spending his time mocking a reporter’s question rather than considering the very sobering situation he’s created.

So why is Biden seemingly giving the green light to one of our foreign adversaries to invade a neighboring nation?

The answer is that Biden is as weak as he is incompetent — and despite how hard the establishment media has worked to shield him, there’s absolutely no question about it now.

Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
