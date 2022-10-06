Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Whispering Creepy Message During Tour of Hurricane Damage

 By Richard Moorhead  October 6, 2022 at 4:20am
Why would Biden say this?

President Joe Biden had something unusual to say Wednesday when speaking to the mayor of a Florida community hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

“No one f**** with a Biden,” the president told Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy during a visit to survey hurricane damage, according to TMZ.

Republican Congressional Candidate Flips the Script on Debate Moderator When Asked 'Is Joe Biden President?'

Only some portions of Biden’s remarks to Murphy were caught on the open mic — in a leak that’s not the first time that Biden has inadvertently spoken profanities into a live microphone.

It’s not entirely clear why Biden saw it fit to tout the brand of his family name.

The president was ostensibly on Florida’s Gulf Coast to spearhead hurricane relief efforts, not to shore up support for a Biden political dynasty.

Biden has frequently touted what he depicts as his own blue-collar background as a candidate and as president, but his statement more closely resembled a line from “The Godfather” or “The Sopranos.”

The Biden surname has been tarnished by the numerous drug addiction and corruption scandals of Hunter Biden.

To be fair, the mayor did appear to take it in stride, fluffing the ego of the commander in chief.

“You’re g****** right,” Murphy responded.

The Florida Hurricane Ian trip saw Biden participate in relief events with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is widely considered a potential campaign opponent for Biden in 2024.

DeSantis-Biden Florida Meeting May Create Game-Changing 2024 Election Contingency

The leaders managed to place politics aside for joint hurricane relief appearances, although the optics of some joint events did draw attention.

Biden mentioned a rule against arguing “with your brother outside the house” to the mayor, a possible reference to his appearance with DeSantis.

Biden admitted that DeSantis has done a “good job” with hurricane emergency management during the crisis, touting the joint state-federal efforts as a success.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation