During his town hall on CNN on Thursday, President Joe Biden continued his tradition of embarrassing himself during every public speech. While trying to answer a question about how much the wealthy should pay in taxes, Biden creepily whispered into the mic and flashed a sign his party has deemed a “hate symbol.”

According to the CNN chyron, the question was, “What percentage of income do you believe is fair for the wealthy to pay their ‘fair share’?” Biden proceeded to go on a false rant about the rich before whispering that 55 of the richest corporations in the country “don’t pay a cent.”

“You have 55 corporations, for example, in the United States of America making over $40 billion, [that] don’t pay a cent [in taxes]. At least pay your fair share. Chip in a little bit!” –@POTUS pic.twitter.com/Dv0xcRUcwz — CAP Action (@CAPAction) October 22, 2021

First of all, the suggestion that major corporations don’t pay a cent in taxes is simply untrue. According to the Tax Foundation, while many large corporations do not end up paying any federal taxes, there are many reasons for this.

For example, net operating losses, tax credits from foreign income, and write-offs for investments in certain equipment all contribute to federal tax deductions. The corporations are also still responsible for state, payroll, property and excise taxes, which usually add up to a hefty sum.

But it is not just the fact Biden misled the American people that is concerning. There is also the issue of his creepy whispering, which he has done multiple times now.

In fact, Biden has whispered to reporters so many times that the GOP tweeted a video compilation of him doing so on Wednesday.

For a man who is already accused of being creepy, the constant whispering into the microphone is not likely to do him any favors.

Another thing that won’t do Biden any favors is flashing hand signs the left has branded as hateful. That is exactly what he did during his whispering spell on Thursday night when he made the traditional “OK” sign.

Most rational people understand that making a circle with your index finger and thumb while placing your other three fingers in the fair is a way to say “OK.” But according to NPR, the sign was added to the Anti-Defamation League’s “Hate on Display” list because of its supposed ties to white supremacy.

When Trump used the symbol in a July 2019 speech while discussing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rolling Stone published an article suggesting there was some sort of vicious meaning.

“He was either using the OK sign for no apparent reason, or ironically as a symbol to trigger snowflake libs who would believe it was a symbol for white power, or unironically because it actually is a symbol for white power,” the outlet wrote at the time.

To be clear, the entire suggestion that a symbol for “OK” somehow means “white power” is utterly ridiculous. With that said, leftists have previously set this standard, and it would only be fair for them to hold Biden to the same rules.

Conservative comedian Tim Young pointed out the hypocrisy by feigning surprise on Twitter.

Biden flashed the white power sign

.. omg pic.twitter.com/URPZhcUFGo — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 22, 2021

Biden suffered multiple other embarrassing moments during Thursday’s town hall. At one point, he became so confused that he audibly asked, “What am I doing here?”

WATCH: Anderson Cooper has to help Joe Biden remember the city of Long Beach, California. “What am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/oySsWcupXn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

As usual, Biden made a fool of himself on national television. It is a startling trend from the leader of the free world, but it’s one we have come to expect.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.