Watch: Biden Exhibits Symptom of Dementia, Speaks Complete Gibberish for 11 Seconds

An embarrassing clip of President Joe Biden is making the rounds on social media after he lapsed into a series of nonsensical broken phrases on camera.

Not that that’s new, or anything…

Sigh.

This time around, Biden appears to have been trying to wrap up his remarks at Ironworkers Local 5 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, when he went off on the random tangent.

“I don’t want to get going because I’d keep you here too long because you know all what I’m about to, what I’ve said, and you know what I’ve done, and you know what we’re doing, and I know what you’re doing,” he said.

“I don’t want to get going because I’d keep you here too long because you know all what I’m about to, what I’ve said, and you know what I’ve done, and you know what we’re doing, and I know what you’re doing.” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/FypD5BoLIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 4, 2022

Um…what?

As you can imagine, Twitter was terribly inspired:

Leader of the “free” world, ladies and gentlemen. — Jon Matthews (@mitake111) February 4, 2022

What? can he please repeat that… in English? — AIC Productions (@AICprods) February 4, 2022

Does Biden know that I’m shorting the stock market? — anto (@a_jhaaaa) February 4, 2022

They really upped the adderall dose today huh — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) February 4, 2022

Another day, another disturbing Biden gaffe raises questions about his cognitive function.

Of course, the frequency with which these things keep happening is just as concerning as the incidents themselves.

Is anyone ever going to do anything about it?

As long as President Biden has been in office, and even dating back to the campaign, questions have arisen as to just how mentally fit the elderly president is.

In the early days of the Democratic primary, Biden forgot where he was on more than one occasion, and when his team sequestered him in his basement amid the pandemic, his haphazard cable news appearances were often marred by angry outbursts as it was suspected he was using teleprompters for interviews.

Since assuming office — the oldest man ever to do so — he put off giving solo news conferences for so long that he set a new record. When he finally made the plunge, he appeared agitated, confused and was armed with notes and handy placards to help him navigate reporters’ questions.

Nonetheless, although questions about former President Donald Trump’s cognitive health were raised so frequently due to his mean tweets that he underwent a cognitive test while in office to prove he wasn’t bonkers (which he was very pleased to tell us he passed with “flying colors”), such a test was conspicuously absent from President Biden’s first full physical since taking office.

This only gets more conspicuous as time goes on and as incidents of his incoherent ramblings keep occurring.

After he awkwardly began yelling during a speech in late January, conservative commentator Candace Owens called out First Lady Jill Biden and the Democratic establishment as a whole for what appears to be a very irresponsible choice to allow this man to serve in office:

This is dementia. Anybody who has ever seen a loved one suffer from it recognizes these outbursts.

Jill Biden and the entire Democratic Party should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for having been willing to exercise elder abuse for power.

They knew before he ran. https://t.co/KyKyuReAZm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 29, 2022



Over the summer, psychiatrist Tanveer Ahmed said that one gets the feeling Biden is “just hanging on,” something which can be a “feature of dementia.”

As a report by The Western Journal has detailed, Biden’s consistencies with a Mayo Clinic list of possible symptoms of dementia points to the very urgent need for the president to get checked out.

Biden is surrounded by a team that, rumor has it, goes to great lengths to shield him from invasive press questions. They have been seen on more than one occasion ushering the slow-moving POTUS away from reporters even when he appears game to field questions.

Yet, since he’s forced to give public comments as president, it seems to be getting harder and harder to hide his failing verbal skills — and very possibly failing cognitive health, as well.

One certainly can’t diagnose the president without an exam by a medical professional, of course, but this is precisely why it’s growing more urgent by the day that the American people deserve, at the very least, to know he is being appropriately examined.

But do we have that?

Hardly.

So until we see those tests, there’s no doubt that questions about his cognitive health will continue to be raised.

