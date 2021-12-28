Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Flees to Delaware Beach House After Breaking Huge Campaign Promise

 By Cameron Arcand  December 28, 2021 at 11:03am
Share

President Joe Biden campaigned on ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has obviously failed in that pursuit.

USA Today reported that more than half a million new coronavirus cases were reported Monday — “vastly worse than any other single day of the entire pandemic.”

Biden seemingly admitted defeat on Monday when he shifted the blame and responsibility for the ongoing pandemic to the states.

“Look, there is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level,” he said during a call with the National Governors Association.

Trending:
Unseen Jan. 6 Interview: I Saw Police Moving the Barricades, Letting People Into the Capitol

Shortly thereafter, the president hopped on Marine One to depart to his beach house in Delaware.

While Biden will hope that nobody noticed that his comment before he bolted for Rehoboth Beach, Americans caught on to the fact that he broke a major campaign promise.

“I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country,” Biden said during the last presidential debate in October 2020.



Fast forward to this year, when more people have died from the virus under Biden than during the Trump administration and the case numbers are skyrocketing.

His White House’s actions have long suggested there are federal solutions to tackling the virus, especially with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine or weekly testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

Related:
The Worst Thing Possible Just Happened to Biden's Polling Numbers - Look Who He Just Dropped Below

The mandate’s constitutionality has been called into question, so the Supreme Court will be holding a special hearing on the policy next month, according to The New York Times.

The president’s latest remark also puts significant pressure on states as they fight against the omicron variant and try to navigate mountains of regulations already put forth by the federal government.

“Biden says there’s no federal solution to COVID and that this gets solved at a state level,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Monday.

“He should immediately end his unconstitutional federal mandates. The Texas solution is no mandates and personal responsibility.”

Biden duped millions of swing voters who voted for him because they were nervous about the virus and thought he would protect them from it, and he is now leaving them high and dry.

Hopefully, they will not forget his long list of broken promises in November 2022.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




Watch: Biden Flees to Delaware Beach House After Breaking Huge Campaign Promise
Report: Here's the One Devastating Request That Flooded Loudoun County School System This Year ... And Why the District Must Comply
Census Bureau's Latest Data Release Confirms Leftist States' Worst Nightmare
White House in Panic Mode After New Data Reveals Biden Abandoned by Key Demographic
Ex-Superman Actor Blasts Biden, Comes Out in Support of Joe Manchin
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!