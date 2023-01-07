Watch: Biden Forgets the Date Jan. 6 and Tells One of the Sickest Lies of His Political Career

There Joe Biden goes again, committing gaffes and spreading falsehoods.

These two things have marked his presidency more than anything else.

Of course, it was inevitable that Biden would try to make a big deal out of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, but it would have helped if he got the date right.

At a White House event where he awarded 14 people with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Friday, Biden said, “What happened on July the 6th had international repercussions beyond what I think any of you can fully understand.”

He’s only six months off, but who’s counting?

Biden: “What happened on July the 6th had international repercussions beyond what I think any of you can fully understand” pic.twitter.com/ZxCLhPju9o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2023

Biden posthumously gave the award to Capitol Hill Police officer Brian Sicknick.

“He lost his life protecting our elected representatives upholding the will of the American people and defending our Constitution,” the White House announcer said, as Biden and Sicknick’s parents stood by.

Sicknick died the day after the Capitol incursion, so his death did not happen while he was protecting the Capitol.

The Washington, D.C. medical examiner’s office issued a report in April 2021 finding Sicknick experienced two strokes caused causes by a clot at the base of his brain stem and died of “natural causes.”

The White House honors Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick with the Presidential Citizens Medal by saying “he lost his life protecting our representatives.” Sicknick died the day after January 6 of natural causes from a stroke. pic.twitter.com/o6cQLaYW9H — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2023

The examiner found “no evidence of internal or external injuries,” according to The Washington Post.

Some news outlets had falsely reported that protesters struck Sicknick with a fire extinguisher.

The examiner would not comment on any pre-existing conditions the 42-year-old Sicknick had, citing privacy laws.

In fact, no police officers were killed on Jan. 6 during what Biden and his fellow Democrats (and Liz Cheney) have endlessly called an “insurrection.”

Further, the only gunshot fired that day was when Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd shot and killed unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

Barely any protesters even had a gun on their person on Jan. 6, much less drew or fired at anyone.

“Six men were arrested that day for having guns in the vicinity of the U.S. Capitol,” the Post reported. That’s out of tens of thousands on the grounds who were supposedly involved in an insurrection.

Undeterred by the truth, Biden tried to link the Jan. 6 protesters to Noah Green, a man who drove his car into a Capitol Hill checkpoint in early April 2021, killing Capitol Hill police officer Billy Evans.

“We also recognize the late U.S. Capitol Hill police officer Billy Evans,” Biden said.

“Three months after Jan. 6, while they were still cordoning off the Capitol because threats by these sick insurrectionists continued to [proliferate] on the internet,” he continued.

“Again all Americans saw what happened when officer Evans was killed defending a checkpoint you had to go through to get up to the Capitol because of these God-awful sick threats in order to continue to move forward and the whole world saw it.”

Joe Biden just said that Capitol Police Officer William Evans died as a result of “threats by these sick insurrectionists.” Officers Evans was killed by a black Nation of Islam supporter who rammed him with a car. pic.twitter.com/5FIb6tIOtz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2023

There’s only one problem with Biden’s narrative: Green was not protesting the results of the 2020 election or even a Donald Trump supporter.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Green was an “avid Nation of Islam supporter.”

“Social media posts revealed Noah Green, who killed Evans while ramming his car through a barrier at the Capitol earlier this month, supported the anti-Semitic black nationalist group and shared speeches from its leader, Louis Farrakhan, who has described Jews as ‘satanic,'” the Beacon added.

“After the deadly assault, the Nation of Islam said Green, who died during the attack, was a ‘brother with such great potential.'”

So Biden is up to his old tricks of lying and obfuscating, and of course, he’s doing it on the anniversary of Jan. 6.

