Watch: Biden Gets Ice Cream with Late Night's Seth Meyers, Attracting 'Hundreds' of Pro-Palestine Protesters

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters crashed President Joe Biden’s Monday afternoon hangout with NBC host Seth Meyers in New York City.

Biden was in the city to tape an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that aired just after midnight ET on the East Coast.

The president sat down with the host for the show and on a sofa next to “Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler, Politico reported.

But prior to coming onto the show’s set, Biden enjoyed ice cream with the far-left host — a moment that was disrupted by questions about a ceasefire in Gaza from the media four months after Hamas militants killed more than 1,000 Israeli citizens.

Images that went viral on social media showed people inside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where the show is filmed.

Biden is taping for Late Night with Seth Meyers now. @jvpliveNY in the main lobby pic.twitter.com/foYFDY4Csj — Sophie Hurwitz (@sophiehurwitz) February 26, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over the NBC’s Center lobby to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork Currently, Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters have taken over the NBC’s Rockefeller Center lobby… pic.twitter.com/T7JLpS8cWW — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 26, 2024

Some were in the building’s lobby carrying signs that read,”LASTING CEASEFIRE” and “JEWS TO BIDEN: STOP ARMING GENOCIDE.”

A group that calls itself Jewish Voice for Peace NYC took credit for organizing the protest of Biden.

“HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of Jews and allies are taking over NBC’s famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in NYC to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the group wrote.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of Jews and allies are taking over NBC’s famed 30 Rockefeller Center headquarters in NYC to disrupt President Biden’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. @POTUS deadly foreign policy has funded and armed genocide in Gaza. #NotInOurName pic.twitter.com/oVW6RFVLQG — Jewish Voice for Peace NYC (@jvpliveNY) February 26, 2024

The account tagged Biden and also claimed his “deadly foreign policy has funded and armed genocide in Gaza.”

Biden enjoyed a scoop of ice cream and discussed a potential ceasefire in the Middle East, which he said could come as soon as this coming week.

“My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, we’re close. It’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday, we’ll have a ceasefire,” Biden said of a pause in hostilities in Gaza in an exchange caught by a C-SPAN camera.

Biden gets ice cream with Seth Meyers .

Ceasefire: “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, we’re close, it’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday.”

Border: “I’ve been planning to go Thursday. What I didn’t know is my good friend apparently is going” pic.twitter.com/Lwde3FB6yk — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 26, 2024

During his actual interview, Biden claimed at one point that his age was not an issue heading into the 2024 election and that it is former President Donald Trump who has cognitive issues.

“Take a look at the other guy,” Biden told Meyers. “He is about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”

It is unclear what about Trump Biden was referring to.

Moments after he challenged Trump’s cognitive abilities, Biden appeared to have been trying to make a point but got lost.

Biden loses his train of thought after ⁦@sethmeyers⁩ asks how Americans can be assured he’s not too old for another 4 years pic.twitter.com/erYeNBXE7l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2024

“I think everything’s, everything we’ve gotten done,” he said. “He’s just friendly state. He wants to do away with, he gets elected, and I really think his views on where to take America are older than …”

Biden paused for a brief moment and said, “Anyway.”

