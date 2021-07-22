Path 27
Watch: Biden Gives Answer So Unintelligible It Sounds Like He's Speaking a Foreign Language

Kipp Jones July 22, 2021 at 5:49am
President Joe Biden’s brain failed him again Wednesday, this time as he spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon during a scheduled town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

As he so often does these days, the 78-year-old slipped into utter nonsense when speaking publicly.

On this issue of whether 12-year-old children should receive the COVID vaccine, Biden fell into a verbal hole that took him the better part of a minute to climb out of.

“I’ve heard you speak about it, because you alway — I’m not being solicitous, but it’s, but you — you’re always straight up about what you’re doing,” Biden told Lemon.

“And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where, you, uhh, umm, are, why can’t the — the — the experts say, ‘We know that this virus is in fact, uhh, umm, uhhh, is, is — it’s going to be — or, excuse me, w — we, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved but permanently approved,'” the president fumbled.

“That’s underway, too. I expect that to occur quickly,” Biden told his CNN handler.

Asked by Lemon if he was making a reference to the Food and Drug Administration, he answered in the affirmative.

It was a nice assist from Lemon, who wouldn’t dare ask Biden why he is incapable of speaking coherently from time to time. Could you imagine if the president had been talking to a journalist?

Biden, who rightly has his cognitive health questioned regularly, was so unintelligible that he might as well have been speaking in a foreign language. This episode was particularly prolonged and alarming, though.

He is definitely handling issues of great complexity with no problem at all and grasps the magnitude of each of them. Nothing to see here.

The president had other moments Wednesday evening that were cringeworthy.

Despite those head-scratching moments, none matched Biden’s 40 seconds of pure word salad about children and vaccines.

It isn’t even clear if he knew where he was briefly on Wednesday. It’s terrifying.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
